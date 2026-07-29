Local Cheesemaker on TV: Follow the Journey from Milk to Wheel

Usk Valley Cheese Company is delighted to announce that it will be featured in the next episode of ITV Wales’ Coast & Country, airing on Friday 31st July at 7:00pm.

The episode takes viewers behind the scenes of Welsh artisan cheesemaking, beginning at Josh’s Jerseys, where the journey starts with the milking their Jersey herd. From there, the programme follows the fresh milk to Usk Valley Cheese Company‘s micro-dairy in Cwmbran, where viewers will see how it is carefully transformed into Blorenge, the company’s handcrafted Brie-style cheese.

The cameras also venture into the maturation room, offering a glimpse at the company’s Gouda-style cheeses as they develop their distinctive flavour and character during the ageing process.

Ethan Parry, Director of Usk Valley Cheese, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to be featured on ITV Wales Coast & Country. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the passion, care and craftsmanship that goes into every cheese we make, while also highlighting the importance of working with exceptional local producers like Josh’s Jerseys. We hope viewers enjoy seeing the journey from milk to wheel.”

The feature celebrates Welsh food and drink, local farming and the collaboration between producers who are committed to creating high-quality, locally made produce.

Usk Valley Cheese is a family-run artisan cheesemaker based in Cwmbran, producing handcrafted cheeses using locally sourced Welsh milk. Since launching, it has gained recognition for its award-winning cheeses recently winning Silver for Six Peaks and Bronze for Blorenge at the Royal Welsh Show 2026.

Don’t miss ITV Wales’ Coast & Country on Friday, 31 July at 7:00pm.