Llanfyllin Show shows the dedication of its members

Llanfyllin Show 2018 is the first time in 42 years that show chairman Tracy is not competing

Next month’s Llanfyllin Show will be a new experience for Tracy Jones – because she is chairman, it will be the first time in 42 years that she has not competed at the event.

“I have been competing at Llanfyllin Show since I was three and it’s going to be a big shock not competing this year,” said Tracy, who breeds Welsh part-bred horses at the successful Borderfields Stud in Llansantffraid.

Having served on the show committee for a decade and been the horse section secretary for five years, this year she steps up to become chairman.

Like many other local shows in Wales, there is a strong family tradition in Llanfyllin of serving the community by taking up committee posts. Tracy continues that tradition by following in the footsteps of her father, John, who was chairman three years ago.

She shows and competes with her horses around the country and picked up the Welsh part-bred championship at the Royal Welsh Show on 2014 and 2017 and has also won the Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

She and her son, James Williams, also compete with Blue Faced Leicester sheep at Llanfyllin Show. In fact, James won the inter breed sheep championship when he was just 16 years old.

A former pupil of Llanfihangel Pirmary School and Llanfyllin High School, Tracy has lived in Llansantffraid for 22 years and is passionate about the show.

“Bodfach Hall is such a lovely setting for the show which brings everybody together and there is a wonderful community spirit,” she said. “The show brings people from different walks of life together and offers something for everybody.

“For a lot of people, it’s an annual meeting place and I think the show is very important for the community. A lot of the shows that I remember going to as a child no longer exist. That’s why it’s important that we get more young people on the committee to ensure that the show has a secure future.”

She thanked the existing committee members and those who help at the show for their hard work and dedication.

Known as the “friendly show” because of the warm welcome extended to visitors, Llanfyllin’s annual showcase of the best of town and country is being held on Saturday, August 11 at Bodfach Park by permission of the Bodfach Trust and Janet Jones.

Headline attraction at this year’s action-packed show is Flyin Ryan motorcycle stunt show. Other attractions include Porthywaen Silver Band, sheep shearing, sheepdog trials, a vintage machinery display, a fun fair, classes for horses, sheep, goats, horticulture, floral art, cookery and crafts, a Village Green, a Punch & Judy show, children’s races and an It’s a Knockout competition.

Entries for the show close on Thursday, August 2 when secretaries of all sections will be available at the Institute, Llanfyllin from 2pm to 6pm to receive them. Horses may be entered on the day for an additional fee of £1 per entry.

For more information please contact either Llanfyllin Show secretary Jill Hollinshead on 01691 828628 or visit www.llanfyllinshow.co.uk

The images show Tracy Jones with one of her horses.