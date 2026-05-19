Llandovery Say Their Goodbyes to Two Club Greats

Llandovery RFC’s Church Bank clubhouse was packed to the rafters on Saturday night as the club said a fond goodbye to two of their finest players writes Tom Hughes.

Skipper and scrum half Lee Rees and flanker Stuart Worrall were at the heart of celebrations to mark the winning of the SRC Trophy and presented with very personal awards for their massive contribution to the club over many years.

Both were presented with specially commissioned collages, depicting their past triumphs and commitment to the Drovers and the role that their supportive families had played in their long careers.

Players, coaches, committee men and supporters, past, present- and who knows in the future – were all gathered for a Presentation Evening to reward various figures for their long service to the Drovers’ cause.

Star spots were obviously reserved for two of the greatest ever players and servants to have put on the Llandovery shirt.

Interviewed in “This is your Life “ style by former Drover and TV pundit Ricky Guest, a stream of speakers recalled Rees’s rise from a promising schoolboy through to a Wales 7s selection and his final standing as the star of the semi-pro game in Wales.

Rugby journalist Huw S Thomas, past players Rob Walters and Howard Thomas, President Handel Davies, Chairman Peter Rees along with coaches Euros Evans and Gareth Potter, each in turn paid glory and honour to their brilliant little scrum half and captain at the end of his 402 appearances for the club.

The inspiration behind so much of Llandovery’s success over recent years –a whole clutch of Premiership and Super Rygbi Cymru league and cup titles to his name – Rees thanked the club and his two coaches for the wonderful support given to him and his family over the 18 years spent at his only club.

“It’s been my one club and has given back to me as much as I have put into it.” “I am eternally grateful to everyone who has helped me on my journey.”

He goes on to another phase in his life as player/coach of Whitland where he hopes to revive the fortunes of a proud West Walian club.

If Rees has been the star of the Llandovery backs over the last few years, then the packed clubhouse was unanimous that Stuart Worrall had no match in the semi-pro game as grafting, perpetual motion, utterly brave and fearless open side.

In ten years the Cardigan man played 217 games and was the “king of the breakdown”, blessed with an extra terrestrial knack of forcing turnovers in desperate situations.

None more so in the 2014 Premiership final where he snatched the ball in front of the Llandovery posts just when Newport were odds on to score and tie the game.

A story from Gareth Potter needed no explanation.

Back in 2018, the Drovers were all set to sign a teenage flanker from Brynamman – Jac Morgan – having persuaded the future Welsh captain that Llandovery’s playing style would benefit his career.

Potter was convinced that all would go through before Morgan apologised that he could not sign.

“I need regular rugby and with Stuart Worrall there, I won’t get enough games”

Worrall, spotted by Evans and Potter when playing for Narberth against the Drovers will be a huge loss and now goes on to help Lee Rees at Whitland.

“10 great years at a great club with great players it’s been a wonderful time.” said an emotional Worrall.

The club’s Assistant Secretary Gareth Salt compered the Presentation Evening where awards were handed to those players and club members to have made outstanding contributions over the last year.

There was huge and raucous applause in the clubhouse when the whole Llandovery squad were presented with beautifully embroidered jerseys as a fitting commemoration of their Super Rygbi Trophy triumph.

The Boys U16 squad that won the County Cup were given first XV shirts and Erin Jones and Bea Morgan were congratulated on call ups to the Wales Girls U18 squad.

Amongst the numerous award winners, one stood out.

Joe Powell, lock and skipper when Lee Rees unavailable, swept up an unprecedented three awards – Supporters’ Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Coaches’ Player of the Year.

It was a fitting honour for the most consistent of Drovers, a great individual and fine team man, supported and recognised as such by the triumvirate of team mates, supporters and coaches alike,

Award winners on the night were:

Top try scorer: Wing/centre Kian Abraham

Break through Player of the Year: Lock Harry Holden

Player Clubman of the Year: Prop Jamie Hughes

Clubmen of the Year: Kitmen Jason Williams, Tom Jones, Matthew Preston, David Jones

Supporters of the Year: Lock Joe Powell

Players’ Player of the Year: Joe Powell

Coaches Player of the Year: Joe Powell

Outstanding Services: Robin Barlow (Club secretary)

Club Ambassador: Huw S Thomas

Feature image: President Handel Davies with departing Drovers Lee Rees and Stuart Worrall. Image credits: Stuart Ladd