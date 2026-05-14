Rees Inspires The Drovers to SRC Trophy Win

Llandovery claimed their first SRC Trophy with a stunning performance, turning over hot favourites Ebbw Vale on their own Eugene Cross Park fortress writes Huw S Thomas.

And for their brilliant little captain and scrum half, Lee Rees, it was a fairy tale ending in his last ever appearance for the Carmarthenshire club.

Rees was once again in the heart of the action in his 402nd game, running and passing with a sprightliness that belied his 35 years, finishing off his career in great style with the final try in his final game.

The game was a contrast in style, Llandovery swinging the ball about in their own inimitable way, Ebbw Vale relying on their pack to manufacture chances.

The win was then a triumph for invention and adventure, over power and possession rugby, the winners playing an expansive game that proved all too quick for the Steelmen.

The Llandovery band wagon keeps rolling on, claiming silverware for the third consecutive season under their canny coach Euros Evans and his astute Ammanford assistant Gareth Potter.

After doing the tremendous Premiership treble of top of the regular season, play off and Cup winners in 2023-2024 and winning last year’s SRC Cup, they kept up their excellence this season.

They finished fourth in the regular table, just lost the SRC Cup final to Newport 28-25 and ended the season in style to be only the second winners of the newly introduced Trophy following in the footsteps of 2025 champions Newport.

For Euros Evans, supported in the stand by his close family, it was a proud moment, his usually straight face breaking into a very rare smile of fulfilment.

“We have enjoyed many moments but that performance must rank as my favourite” “Few thought we could upset the Steelmen on their own patch but the boys put together a performance of such commitment, quality and entertainment that it made for one of the great days in the club’s history” “What was so great to see was how the young members of the side coped so well on the big stage to supplement the work of the long serving players.”

In truth, Lampeter product and lock Harry Holden, centre Kian Abraham and back rowers Dan Gemine and Evan Sheldon confirmed their potential but the stars of the game were the tried and tested – centre Rhodri Jones, prop Jamie Hughes, lock Joe Powell and the booby dazzling Rees

Not that this win was anything other than a huge team effort with vital contributions from the trio of Scarlets.

Tight head prop Gabe Hawley, hooker Harry Thomas and full back Jac Davies played with an authority that is deserving of a professional contract.

Davies, in particular, was by far and away the classiest player on the field, his elusive counter-attacking ringing continual alarm bells in the Ebbw ranks.

The margin of victory would have been greater if the Drovers had not squandered enough chances to have put the game to bed by half time.

Fly half Ian Hughes carelessly put his foot on the dead ball line in the act of scoring and easy penalties were not accepted in pursuit of tries.

The Drovers were somehow behind 10-3 after a penalty from fly half Evan Lloyd and converted try from hooker Corey Lewis from a typical close range line out drive.

Hughes had kicked a penalty even though Powell was off for a high tackle before a good old fashioned punch up ended with both Llandovery flanker Tom Curry and Ebbw lock Curtis Gregory sin binned.

When scrum half Jon Evans was yellow carded for a professional foul, Llandovery struck against the 13 men.

Rhodri Jones cut a wonderful angle before shrugging off tackles to twist over for arguably his finest ever try, Hughes converting to tie the score 10-10 at the break.

The crowd of over 2,000 expected to see Ebbw use the strong second half wind to their advantage to build up close range attacks by their heavy forwards.

The Drovers, however, got cleaner possession at the line out through the remarkable Powell and after Abraham had made a searing break, the game exploded into life.

Flying wing Harry Doel finished off a patient build up by the forwards before the nimble footed Davies cut through to send Doel haring away for his two minute double.

With a Hughes conversion, Llandovery were clear 22-10 before the Ebbw forwards tried to force their way over from close range on several occasions.

They were met by fierce and brave defence, replacement flanker Tiaan Sparrow stealing one turnover under his posts.

The red-capped Doel was near to a hat trick, Hughes missed a penalty before Rees encapsulated his long standing brilliance by hacking the ball upfield to be the first to the rolling ball.

When wing Mitch Rankins dropped the ball with the line at his mercy, the home goose was cooked.

Rees saved a try with an ankle top on hooker Lewis but when desperate Ebbw lock Dylan Bartlett was red carded for a brutal clear-out, Llandovery were home and dry.

Ebbw captain Dom Franchi candidly admitted “the better side won and we need to get nearer the Llandovery way of playing”

Ebbw Vale

Tries:C Lewis

Con: E Lloyd

Pen: E lloyd

Llandovery

Tries: H Doel (2 ) , R Jones., L Rees

Cons I Hughes (2)

Pen:I Hughes

Ebbw Vale: D Edwards; M Rankins,, E Phillips, D Franchi (capt) , D Thomas; E Lloyd, J Evans; L Garrett, C Lewis, A Williams, D Bartlett, C Gregory, A Bateman-Lloyd, , O Conquer, S Parry

Replacements: J Talamai, A Court, M Bosanko, D Burrows, L Young, G Tough, C Davies, R Gardner

Llandovery: J Davies; H Doel, K Abraham,, R Jones, Aaron Warren; I Hughes, L Rees (capt); J Hughes, C Lewis, G Hawley, H Holden, J Powell,, D Gemine, E Sheldon, T Curry

Replacements: H Thomas, S O’Connor,, B Watkins, K Jones, T Sparrow, J Maynard, Adam Warren,L Setaro

Feature image: Lee Rees lifts the SRC trophy with the Llandovery team