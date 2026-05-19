Welshpool Litter Picking Hub Returns to its Permanent Home

Welshpool volunteers are celebrating the reopening of the Welshpool Litter Picking Hub at Y Lanfa following a major refurbishment of the museum and library.

The Litter Picking Hub has returned to its permanent home, following a temporary stay at the Welshpool Visitor Centre. Individuals, families, community groups and businesses can borrow everything they need to carry out safe clean-ups, including litter pickers, hoops, hi-vis vests and bin bags.

Andrew Deathe, Curator at Y Lanfa Library and Museum, said:

“We’re really excited to have reopened the library in Y Lanfa after a refurbishment of the building. We’re grateful to the team at the Visitor Centre for looking after the litter picking kits while we were closed and now we’re looking forward to welcoming more litter heroes to Y Lanfa, helping to keep our town and countryside beautiful for everyone.”

In more good news for anyone looking to help care for Welshpool, the town’s Visitor Centre will continue to offer a small number of litter pickers and bags for anyone passing to pop in and carry out a quick clean-up.

Jodie Griffith, Powys Project Officer at Keep Wales Tidy said:

“It’s fantastic to have the Welshpool Litter Picking Hub back in its permanent home at the new and improved Y Lanfa! “Our Hubs are all about making it easy and accessible for anyone who wants to be a litter hero and help keep their community clean and safe. I can’t wait to see more people in and around Welshpool getting involved, using the equipment, and joining the growing movement to care for the places we all love.”

Funded by Welsh Government, there are now 14 Litter Picking Hubs open across Powys, based in accessible venues, like libraries, community centres, Scout huts and community council offices.

Visit the Powys County Council website to book kit from Welshpool Litter Picking Hub. You can find Hubs across Wales on the Keep Wales Tidy website keepwalestidy.cymru/litter-picking-hubs