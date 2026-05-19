Ashmole & Co Help Fund Future Accountants with Donation

Ashmole & Co help fund future accountants with financial donation to Llandybie Primary School

Carmarthenshire’s future mathematicians are being financially supported by Ashmole & Co. The Ammanford office of the accountancy firm has made a donation to Ysgol Llandybie Primary School to help with the annual purchase of the online maths resource for pupils called MyMaths.

Llandybie Primary School uses the online resource to help pupils and parents with the teaching of maths at home. The MyMaths programme allows teachers to set tasks for pupils as well as provide them with tutorials to show them the mathematical concepts being taught. It is able to assist in all areas of mathematics from shape to space, data to financial literacy.

Laura Craddock, Partner in Ashmole & Co’s Ammanford office, said,

“We are always keen to offer our support locally. We are more than happy to help fund the online resource MyMaths to help train the local accountants of the future from a young age.”

Llandybie Primary School Head Teacher, Rhian Pritchard, said,

“We are keen to continue using online resources to enhance our pupils’ learning experience but they come at an extra cost. We are grateful to Ashmole and Co for the donation which will enable us to continue the provision of online maths learning.”

Ashmole & Co Chartered, Certified Accountants have been established since 1897 and are one of the largest accountancy and auditing practices in south Wales, operating from 13 offices throughout south and west Wales including Swansea, Carmarthen and Haverfordwest.

Feature image: Llandybie Primary School year 3 and year 6 pupils with Deputy Head Teacher, Mrs Emily Williams, and Ashmole & Co Partner in the Ammanford office, Laura Craddock.