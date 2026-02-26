Length Define Tubing Mascara from Revitalash

I’ve come late to the party as regards tubing mascara as I haven’t tried one before, so I was delighted that it was Revitalash that has given me this introduction. Their Length Define Tubing Mascara uses tube technology that can extend your lashes up to 300% longer as its peptide-rich formula gives your lashes a natural look but also makes your lashes stronger every swipe. I found this mascara very clever with its tube technology that actually lengthens your lashes, locks in curl and separates your lashes too. It has a unique brush that lifts and extends whilst evenly distributing the smooth, nourishing, non-flaky formula from the root of your lashes to the tip. This clever formula creates a glossy, fanned-out effect for more noticeable lashes, whilst ensuring the mascara is gentle to remove as well as giving your lashes everything they need to reach epic lengths.

This mascara includes biotin to strengthen and protect against breakage, an issue many of us have. Then Vitamin E that provides natural conditioning and powerful antioxidant that benefit your lashes along with Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, a powerful peptide and antioxidant that enhances the appearance of your eyelashes and protects them from breakage and brittleness. Finally there is also Panthenol to help hydrate and improve the shine on your lashes.

I am impressed with this tube technology and the amazing unique brush that can extend your lashes to their upper limit, even if you have light, blonde lashes. Then you have its peptide-rich formula that boosts lashes’ strength so you can prevent breakage. You’ll love that you could achieve up to 300% longer lashes in just a few swipes, bearing in mind that of course results can vary person to person.

To use this lovely mascara do remove any residual makeup from lashes with companion product Micellar Water Lash Wash and let your lashes dry completely. Then apply Length Define to your bare lashes beginning at the base of the eyelash, twirling upward and outward. Layer to build additional length and volume, ensuring the product stays wet as you build. To remove, splash your eyes with warm water to loosen the mascara tubes and gently slide the tubes from the eyelashes with clean fingers, without tugging or pulling. Follow with Micellar Water Lash Wash for full makeup removal no smudging, no flaking, and comes off easily with warm water. I loved how I achieve a good length and separation on my lashes but without any clumping. I didn’t achieve a dramatic look, which was fine as that wasn’t what I wanted, I was looking for a lovely, defined look and that is what I got, this lovely length define is really worth a try. This would also make a super Mother’s Day gift and will certainly last much longer than a bunch of flowers!

Size & Price: 5ml/£32.00

Colour: black

Visit: revitalash.co.uk