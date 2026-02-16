Laura Mercier Cosmetics

Palais Royal Caviar Hydra-Crème Lipstick (Boxed)

This is a beautiful silky crème lipstick that will, over time, give you softer, healthier lips, plus it also offers all day feather proof full coverage colour, with 12 shades to select from. I loved how my lips felt instantly hydrated and no feathering is a much-needed bonus. The colour and feel of this lipstick just worked so well. Finding a lipstick that doesn’t dry out my lips even more than they are, is just what I need and I was pleased that the colour stayed quite a long time too! To apply, using even pressure, press the bullet to both the upper and lower lips. Then press your lips together to distribute the colour evenly.

However, the quality is not just in the lip product alone as the case is so elegant and clicks together easily as there is a magnet connection. That makes me feel safe carrying this lipstick in my bag as I hate it when other brands don’t do that and you end up having two ‘bits’ of lipstick wandering around in your bag. This would be a lovely treat for Mother’s Day as a new lipstick always gives you a boost.

Caviar Extravagant Mascara (Boxed)

The search for the perfect mascara is a daunting task for many of us, but now I have had my ‘eureka’ moment as I’ve found my best ever mascara to date. This for me is the ultimate, extravagant effect mascara that gives me instant 2X Volume & Length, 3X Curl & Lift as well as 24-hour buildable wear whilst it strengthens my lashes from day to night. It is infused with sunflower seed wax and olive oil, plus a blend of plant leaf and stem extracts. I’m thrilled with this jet black mascara, although I was concerned about trying it because I usually plump for a waterproof mascara or it will be all over my face by the end of the day, but not when I used this one! I also wear contact lenses and this mascara does not irritate my eyes at all as it is ophthalmologist tested and suitable for sensitive skin. This mascara is also vegan, fragrance free and long wear. To use just sweep it through your lashes from root to tip and just keep layering until you reach the volume you require. Now what Mum wouldn’t love this mascara as a gift for Mother’s Day instead of flowers?

But try these tips on how to get the most from this mascara:

Apply the mascara by starting at the base of your lashes from underneath. Then wiggle the brush from side to side before combing up and through to the tips. Repeat as necessary to build volume, fanning lashes as you comb up. Then for your bottom lashes, use only the leftover mascara on the wand or just the tip, holding it perpendicular to the lash line and running it softly along the roots before combing through.

Caviar Stick Eye Colour (Boxed)

This colour stick is so easy to use, if you can use a pencil then you will love this. The effortless 24-hour formula glides smoothly onto your lids so you can achieve a rich, customisable colour that stays comfortable, is fade, crease, sweat and water-proof and it is also smudge-resistant taking you from day to night with ease. This pencil is perfect for your quick morning routines or adding drama when going out for lunch or dinner. Eye make-up has never been easier, just swipe, blend and go. Apply directly to your eye lid but be sure to blend before the product sets. With 15 colours to choose from, these are great Mother’s Day gifts ideas.

These Pro Tips from Laura Mercier will help:

For light or medium shades, use All Over Eye Color Brush for a quick wash of colour. To ensure seamless application closer to the lash line use a smaller flat brush like Eye Color Brush.

The darker the shade, the smaller the brush. Blend light shades with Finishing Pony Tail Brush and darker shades with the Eye Crease Brush.

Use small brushes like Smudge Brush and Smoky Eye Liner Brush for finer application around the lash line.

Size & Price: 1.64g/£29.00

Shades: 15 colours

Visit: lauramercier.co.uk

