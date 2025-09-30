Lash Focus Mascara In Brown from Glow For It

Mascara is the one beauty product I cannot be without, but after trying many, many brands I am delighted to say this one did a really good job for me. By that I mean this one not only improves the look of my lashes, but it has been designed to condition, strengthen and enhance my natural lashes at the same time. It is able to do this because it is packed with tripeptides that promote hair follicle health, so this mascara is able to strengthen my lashes, increase their length and thickness whilst it also prevents the loss of lashes, which is so very annoying!

This new Glow For It Lash Focus Mascara is such a brilliant product and to get lash-enhancing care in every coat is just what I need. The tripeptides, Provitamin B5 and green tea extract are able to protect and condition your lashes all year round. Now as if I wasn’t impressed enough with this Glow For It Focus Mascara it is now available in brown. I have been waiting impatiently for this brown mascara to launch following the success of the highly anticipated Lash Focus Mascara in Black which launched this summer. But I wanted this mascara in brown as I am beginning to appreciate that as I age I think a brown mascara is a more pleasing and a softer look. Plus brown is such an autumnal colour and trust me brown lashes are rather flattering.

I am so pleased that this brown pigment mascara which can grow your lashes too, it is a great idea and really does make so much sense, eyelashes are hair and they need looking after. It is a wonderful idea and an idea that actually works. I am sure you will love it as much as I do.

This would make a great Christmas gift or stocking filler.

The range is both Leaping Bunny approved and Vegan Society certified.

Size & Price: 6ml/£19.99 | Colour: brown, black | Visit: glowforitshop.com