Landsker Announces New MD Following Management Buy-Out

Landsker Business Solutions (award winning business consultancy) is pleased to announce a significant leadership change as the company enters an exciting new chapter. After 26 successful years founding and leading the business, Jeremy Bowen Rees has sold his interest to long-standing co-Director David Selwyn, who now assumes the role of Managing Director.

Jeremy will remain actively involved with Landsker in a consultancy capacity, ensuring continuity and ongoing support for clients and the team.

David has been integral to Landsker’s success for over 20 years, serving as a Director since 2012. During this time, he has led the business delivery team, achieving remarkable results including:

Securing over £150 million in funding for clients

Contributing to the creation of more than 6,000 jobs

Supporting 750+ business start-ups

Advising approximately 2,000 SMEs across Wales in areas such as strategy, finance, marketing, HR, and sustainable development

Reflecting on the transition, Jeremy Bowen Rees commented:

“This change has been planned for several years. I have reached a stage where I want to spend more time with my family, while knowing that Landsker is in safe hands with David and the rest of the management team. The time is right for this evolution. I’m not retiring—just stepping aside.”

New Managing Director David Selwyn added:

“This is an exciting time for Landsker. We will continue to deliver Welsh Government business support programmes alongside private and tender-based consultancy throughout Wales. With any management change comes growth, but this will be evolution, not revolution.”

Visit: www.landsker.co.uk