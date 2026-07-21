Ladies Aike II Active Weekend Trousers from Rydale

I love my trousers, in fact I basically live in trousers as it’s the best way for me to enjoy time outside with my dog on the beach. So to have found this pair of active walking trousers that offer me a true performance is what I need. Whatever you love to do outside, whether it’s hiking, camping and long dog walks like me or just general outdoor use, try these trousers! I am really fussy about my trousers but pleased to have found Rydale and to learn that they have revamped their Aike II walking trousers. Rydale have made subtle style changes to the AIKE II, such as branded hardware, additional belt loops, a higher-rise fitting, plus they’ve also have improved their sizing giving you a better overall fit. They’ve also added a leatherette Rydale badge and pheasant embroidery on the rear pocket which gives these terrific trousers a real country feel. These are now my walking trouser must-have.

However I’ve not always been a huge fan of cargo-style trousers as usually I found they were often a stiff, harsh fabric which gave me bulky feel, but I am delighted to say I am now converted with these super Rydale Aike II ones. I was also pleased to see Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge wearing cargos and knowing how stylish and adventurous she always is, well I am in great company now loving cargos! If you’re starting to get serious about walking, perhaps wanting to take things up a notch then these Aike II ladies walking trousers are the ones for you. They offer water-resistant protection and a soft breathable fabric to ensure you remain at the right temperature whilst out trekking. With a mid-to-high-rise fitting, they’re very comfortable, featuring two front and two back pockets, belt loops and a traditional style zip and button fastening. Both legs sport a deep pocket with a Velcro flap closure to store essentials such as your mobile phone or in my case my car key, as I really do worry about losing my key on my beach dog walk!

Whatever you are doing whether it’s walking, mountaineering, trekking, hiking, hillwalking or scrambling you will find these Rydale ladies walking trousers will ensure that you feel comfortable and protected at all times. The durable material prevents the cold from chilling your legs, so walking is comfortable, no matter what adventures you are on.

I am loving the Rydale range and happy that their company have such a passion for providing durable & practical country clothing. They are now my go-to company for my country clothing.

Sizes: 8 -18

Price: £44.99

Colours: khaki green, storm black

Fabric: 93% Polyester/7% Spandex

Visit: rydale.com