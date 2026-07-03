Women’s Breathable Cotton Gauze Bomber Jacket from BAM

This is beautiful, it is the And Breathe… Cotton Gauze Bomber a supersoft layer. It has an easy fit through the body and has been drawn in at the waist with a lovely deep rib. With a stylish full blouson-style sleeve there are also hip pockets. This bomber jacket is a garment you’ll wear everyday during the summer and a super one to take on holiday. I am sure you’ll love this stylish relaxed take on the summer layer and I am so impressed with the brilliant range that BAM continue to produce.

Just let me re-cap on the style and fit, it is a true bomber style and has a handy double ended zip. This And Breathe… Cotton Gauze Bomber has a relaxed fit drawing into the waist with a deep stretch jersey rib that really does give you a flattering silhouette – something we all want! The dropped sleeve billows to a fitted rib cuff. This jacket is lined at the front and finished with two hip pockets. The cotton feels lovely and soft to wear but it is still a substantial piece. BAM only use 100% organic cotton that has been grown without pesticides or fertilizers giving it a much lower impact than conventional alternatives. The fabric of this bomber has a lightweight woven gauze for an airy feel and has been given an enzyme wash which gives it added softness and feels lovely to wear. This will most certainly be going on holiday with me.

Sizes: XS – XL

Colours: desert dusk, washed khaki

Price: £59.50 was £85.00

Visit: bambooclothing.co.uk

Taken from their website:

Circularity: As part of our 73 Zero circular range, this item is certified by the Circular Textiles Foundation. This means we’ve not only designed it to be recycled, we’ve guaranteed there is a facility that can recycle it and you can send it back for free with our 73 Zero Take-Back Scheme.

Fabric Weight 120GSM

100% Organic Cotton

Handwash

PFA Free