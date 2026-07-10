Ladies Huggate Premium Fleece Waistcoat from Rydale

I am a massive fan and therefore a regular wearer of fleece waistcoats/gilets, as they offer plenty of insulation and are not only suitable for chilly environments, but so handy for an extra throw-on layer. I have always got one in the car, when I am off to the beach for a dog walk, yes even in the summer as beaches can be chilly too! I think I use gilets as my security blanket, I must always have one to hand!

This style of waistcoat/gilet is ideal for any ladies looking to accessorise but still retain their own style. Waistcoats/gilets have been designed to keep you comfy, snuggly and warm, but without being bulky and cumbersome. This is why I wear a gilet constantly, even though some of my ‘strange’ friends keep theirs just for autumn and wear as a mid-layer under a coat when the winter chills set in. But for me, I really couldn’t be without mine and actually I think it has now become my uniform! I always feel smart and stylish wearing my gilet and love that because this fleece is lightweight you are offered an extra layer of warmth whilst still being able to move your arms, which I certainly need when dog walking!!

The durable moleskin Rydale have used adds an aesthetic flair and also helps to offer durability to the whole gilet, making sure it’s cosy to wear and will last you for many, many years. But I was so surprised and impressed that Rydale have made this waistcoat/gilet from recycled bottles. Amazingly to make 1kg of fabric Rydale use more than 1kg of PET bottles. These are usually Coca-Cola bottles but that certainly ticks even more boxes for me and I couldn’t believe recycling bottles still makes a super soft fleece!

The waistcoat/gilet has zip-secured pockets that are deep enough for storing all you might need to take with you and will also keep car keys safe too. There’s an elasticated bottom drawstring that not only helps you to manage any gusts of wind but also a drawstring on the middle of the back which gives you a super feminine shape. The collar, the front and pockets are all trimmed and there’s a discreet logo on the back of the collar. Another plus point for me was that the zip pulls are a decent size so no struggling on the beach looking for my car keys. This is a simple, easy-to-look after fleece waistcoat/gilet that I am certain will become a firm favourite for you as it has for me. I just leave mine hung up by the door so it’s handy to slip on and enjoy the comfort it offers on a daily basis. I must confess to having a number of fleece gilets, because as already explained – they are my uniform – but I am super excited with the colour range Rydale have, thirteen colours means I am totally spoilt for choice. I am sure you can guess what is on my birthday list…….

There’s no need to dry clean just wash at 40° Max and enjoy not having to iron it either!!

I am now such a huge fan of Rydale because of their passion for creating & producing durable and practical country clothing, which is just what the market needs and what I need too. Please when you have time, visit their website to see for yourself the remarkable Rydale range.

Sizes & Price: 8 -20/ £39.99

Fabric: 360GSM soft fleece & polyester

Colours: Gunmetal Grey, Olive Green, Forest Green, Denim Blue, Navy Blue, Amethyst Purple, Bark Brown, Berry Purple, Dark Denim, Dark Forest, Ink, Sage Green, Khaki.

Visit: rydale.com

Taken from their website:

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