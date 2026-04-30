The Waterline Clog from Grubs

Regular readers will know that I am a huge fan of Grubs and I am impressed that they seem to have created the ‘Perfect’ Shoe for this year with this wonderful Waterline Clog. Grubs are a world renowned company and a 9th generation family-owned footwear specialists, so there is no doubt at all that they know exactly what we need in clogs, shoes and boots.

Well I am so impressed with this Waterline clog which is insulated, waterproof and has a hardwearing, yet very comfortable rubber outsole. What also had huge appeal was that Grubs have specifically devised these clogs with a slip-on design which hugs your foot whilst keeping your heel in place, so you will have comfort and foot protection all day long. The comfort comes from the 4mm Insu-Foam Ultra™ that really does offer your feet plenty of comfort and insulation as the Nitrocell™ footbed provides a soft cushioning so it cleverly delivers an athletic shoe feel, yes like a trainer, as it has a million microscopic nitrogen bubbles insulating your feet from cold surfaces.

Despite being so easy to slip on and off they still offer your feet full protection so you’ll find them ideal for camping, caravanning, beach walks, gardening and casual dog walks etc. Another bonus which made life easier is that they are easy to keep clean by just hosing them down. I was so impressed that these clever clogs looked great with trousers but also smart with shorts. The comfort was a huge winner for me and the security of having a good grippy, reliable outsole which works in tandem with your foot movement. Then there was the breathable fleece lining which wicks away moisture, so your feet will stay dry and look ‘cool’ – yes ‘cool’ all day.

Let me just clarify the technical detail a little more: There’s the Underfoot Chassis™ that gives you a sure-footed platform, then there’s also the Superlite® technology which makes this clog 30% lighter than conventional rubber boots and is buoyant and extremely comfortable thanks to its’ moulded shape. You’ll also appreciate their Trail-Grip ™ outsole which gives a superior grip on a variety of surfaces, whilst the tread is designed to work with the action of your foot. All in all a brilliant clog.

If you have a family member or friend with a birthday in the offing then these cunning clogs will make a wonderful gift that will last them for years. The clogs are only available in black but perhaps some colours might come later.

Price: £69.95

Size: 4 -10

Colour: black

Visit: www.grubswarehouse.com

Taken from their website:

About Grubs

The Foster Family have been making footware since 1776, Grubs is the result of investment into the most advanced materials and technology on our misson to create the most comfortable footware available in the field.

All our boots are made to the highest quality standards to meet our exacting requirements. This is nothing new as eight generations of our family have been crafting the finest sports footwear since 1776. Joe Foster, my Great Grandfather, was a founding member of AAA, hand making shoes for the Olympic stars of 1924; Harold Abrams

and Eric Liddell, featured in ‘Chariots of Fire’.

My Father and Uncle founded Reebok in 1960 and I was part of the team that created iconic aerobic and fitness shoes that the company is renowned for.

My wife Jan and I created the neoprene revolution in sports and agricultural boots back in 2000. At Grubs our tradition guides us to provide you with the most comfortable performance footwear available today.

“We sell comfort, whatever the weather.

Our boots are the most comfortable you will wear.”

– David Foster

Grub’s Technology:

We develop all Grubs boots based on four attributes, these are in order: Comfort, Warmth, Waterproof and Grip. All Grubs boots have these unique properties, making them superior products!

Comfort

Stretch boot shaft made from 5mm INSUFOAM-ULTRA™ allows the boot to fit almost any calf.

6mm NITROCELL™ footbed provides soft underfoot cushioning for an athletic shoe feel.

HEXZORB™ technology absorbs heel strike shock for day long comfort.

SUPERDRI™ lining wicks moisture away from the wearer’s foot to prevent a sweaty and uncomfortable feel. It is fungus and rot proof so will not smell like cotton lined boots.

Warm

6mm NITROCELL™ footbed has a million microscopic nitrogen bubbles that insulate the wearer from cold surfaces.

5.0 Technology: the full bootie lining wraps the entire foot in 5mm INSUFOAM-ULTRA™ for a comfort range of -20°c to +30°c

8.5 Technology: the full bootie lining wraps the entire foot in 8.5mm INSUFOAM-ULTRA™ with the addition of our 3mm HIGHLOFT™ space insulation for a comfort range of -40°c to +15°c

Waterproof

Double tested in production at bootie and final quality check, all our boots are waterproof to the very top.

Grip

Our range of soles are designed to give sure-footed grip on a range of surfaces.

​​​​​​​​​Sustainability ​

100% rubber recycling- waste rubber from production is recycled into the next batch, 20% of the rubber in our boots is recycled

waste rubber from production is recycled into the next batch, 20% of the rubber in our boots is recycled 100% nylon and polyester recycling – .nylon and polyester face fabrics are stripped from our neoprene booties and returned for recycling, and 20% of our fabric is made from recycled materials

.nylon and polyester face fabrics are stripped from our neoprene booties and returned for recycling, and 20% of our fabric is made from recycled materials Our card package is made from 80% recycled box board- we recycle any returned packaging at Grubs

Green energy- 80% of the energy we use comes from renewable sources

​Grubs is a family business which has evolved through 9 generations of Fosters and can trace its history back to 1776 making shoes for the local community, specialising in the new sports springing up in Victorian and Edwardian Britain this was the springboard to a global brand.