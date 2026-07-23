Kids with Cameras

‘Learning From the Landscape – Understanding Through Involvement’

The Carmarthenshire Heritage Regeneration Trust (CHRT) worked with the learning support units of 10 schools in south west Wales teaching the pupils how to use digital cameras. Project manager Mrs Cheryl Kitt and landscape photographer Mr Ken Day instruct the children in how to form and take photographs, how to download the images onto a computer and then edit and print the images. The project took place over 5 months, with field trips to a variety of different local landscapes. At the end of the project the children had the tough task of choosing their personal ‘favourite’ 10 images, giving them titles, while explaining their choices which was then be displayed to the public in a local exhibition opened by the Mayor.

The schools involved were: Milford Haven Comprehensive, Milford Haven Juniors, Coedcae Comprehensive, Llanelli, Maes Y Morfa Primary School, Llanelli; Penybryn Special School, Swansea; Penyrheol Comprehensive School, Swansea; Queen Elizabeth High School, Carmarthen; Johnstown Primary School, Carmarthen; Pantycelyn Comprehensive, Llandovery; and Ysgol Rhys Pritchard, Llandovery.

Sponsors for this project are The Big Lottery and Countryside Council for Wales (now Natural Resources Wales).

Feature image: Grey & Black Sky taken in the school grounds in Llanelli by Aaron Preece aged 13yrs, Coedcae Comprehensive School, Llanelli