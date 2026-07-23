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Kids with Cameras
Kids with Cameras
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Kids with Cameras

Kids with Cameras

‘Learning From the Landscape – Understanding Through Involvement’

The Carmarthenshire Heritage Regeneration Trust (CHRT) worked with the learning support units of 10 schools in south west Wales teaching the pupils how to use digital cameras. Project manager Mrs Cheryl Kitt and landscape photographer Mr Ken Day instruct the children in how to form and take photographs, how to download the images onto a computer and then edit and print the images. The project took place over 5 months, with field trips to a variety of different local landscapes. At the end of the project the children had the tough task of choosing their personal ‘favourite’ 10 images, giving them titles, while explaining their choices which was then be displayed to the public in a local exhibition opened by the Mayor.

The schools involved were: Milford Haven Comprehensive, Milford Haven Juniors, Coedcae Comprehensive, Llanelli, Maes Y Morfa Primary School, Llanelli; Penybryn Special School, Swansea; Penyrheol Comprehensive School, Swansea; Queen Elizabeth High School, Carmarthen; Johnstown Primary School, Carmarthen; Pantycelyn Comprehensive, Llandovery; and Ysgol Rhys Pritchard, Llandovery.

Sponsors for this project are The Big Lottery and Countryside Council for Wales (now Natural Resources Wales).

Feature image: Grey & Black Sky taken in the school grounds in Llanelli by Aaron Preece aged 13yrs, Coedcae Comprehensive School, Llanelli 

Photo Gallery

Kidwelly Castle, Llanelli, taken by Sarah Williams aged 12yrs, Coedcae Comprehensive School, Llanelli
Kidwelly Castle, Llanelli, taken by Sarah Williams aged 12yrs, Coedcae Comprehensive School, Llanelli
Shadows at Kidwelly Castle, Llanelli, taken by Matthew Bowler aged 13yrs, Coedcae Comprehensive school, Llanelli
Shadows at Kidwelly Castle, Llanelli, taken by Matthew Bowler aged 13yrs, Coedcae Comprehensive school, Llanelli
Burry Port Sands, Llanelli, taken by Matthew Bowler aged 13 years, Coedcae Comprehensive school, Llanelli
Burry Port Sands, Llanelli, taken by Matthew Bowler aged 13 years, Coedcae Comprehensive school, Llanelli
Basketball net in Milford Haven Comprehensive Grounds taken by Lisa Marie Clayton aged 15years, Milford Haven Comprehensive School
Basketball net in Milford Haven Comprehensive Grounds taken by Lisa Marie Clayton aged 15years, Milford Haven Comprehensive School
Chains at Milford Haven Docks, taken by Ethan Parsons aged 11 years, Milford Haven Junior School
Chains at Milford Haven Docks, taken by Ethan Parsons aged 11 years, Milford Haven Junior School
Black Sky at Milford Haven Docks taken by Ethan Parsons, aged 11 years, Milford Haven Junior School
Black Sky at Milford Haven Docks taken by Ethan Parsons, aged 11 years, Milford Haven Junior School
Tree at Withybush Woods, Milford Haven, taken by David Minkowski aged 15years, Milford Haven Comprehensive School
Tree at Withybush Woods, Milford Haven, taken by David Minkowski aged 15years, Milford Haven Comprehensive School
Dandelion at Machynys, taken by Lauren Bytheway aged 11 years, Maes Y Morfa Community Primary School, Llanelli
Dandelion at Machynys, taken by Lauren Bytheway aged 11 years, Maes Y Morfa Community Primary School, Llanelli
Muddy Puddle at Milford Haven Docks, taken by Katie Brewer aged 10 years, Milford Haven Junior School
Muddy Puddle at Milford Haven Docks, taken by Katie Brewer aged 10 years, Milford Haven Junior School
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