Kevin Aucoin Cosmetics

The Volume Mascara Rich Pitch Black (Boxed)

The legendary Kevyn Aucoin has been ‘making faces’ for 25 years so I think you’ll agree with me that he really does now know what he’s doing!! His best-selling, award-winning volume rich pitch black mascara with tubing technology that envelopes your lashes giving them full-volume and length. Yes, this mascara is all about volume as that is instant to see as soon as you start applying the first stroke. I am such a huge fan of Kevin’s unique Tubing Technology as I am sure you will be too, as it’s a high-performing mascara that is infused with bold pigments and volume-building fibres that coat each lash with clump-free volume that lasts all day.

To get the best results on your lashes Kevyn suggests you begin your mascara ritual by curling your lashes using his acclaimed Eyelash Curler then apply the Volume Mascara onto your lashes until you reach the desired length and volume. This mascara is also ideal for bottom lash application.

To remove this lovely mascara and to activate the tubing technology, just wet a cloth with warm water and then very gently rub off the tubes. You’ll find this mascara will come off in pieces and leave no trace behind at all. Whatever you do, please don’t pump air into your mascara tube in an effort to get more product on the wand, as unfortunately all this will do is dry out the product more quickly. Try instead to twirl the wand as this will help get more product on the wand when you need it.

This is certainly on my list of mascaras that I love, it made such a difference and really opened my eyes.

Size & Price: 5g/£27.00

Colour: pitch black

Visit: cultbeauty.co.uk

Duet Concealer Brush (Boxed)

We wear makeup to highlight and enhance our natural beauty and to make us feel better in ourselves, whilst of course looking amazing. My skin does need help though and I’ve struggled so much applying concealer until I tried Kevyn Aucoin’s Duet Concealer Brush. Kevyn’s ethos is that makeup should be applied with your hands and fingers and he has cleverly created this patented and unique Concealer and Color Corrector Brush head shape that mimics the delicate and precise control contour of your fingertip. This means that when you are applying cream and powder concealer you can achieve a precise application as this brush fits easily under your eyes, around your nose and any other hard-to-reach areas that need a little bit of help!

I loved that I could now be more precise when applying concealer and then blending and buffing, I really did find this brush brilliant. Plus knowing it is vegan and also cruelty-free were just extra bonuses for me. The Brush handle has been patented by Kevyn Aucoin and is a homage to the brushes launched in his original 2001 assortment. This brilliant brush is made from ultra-plush synthetic hair, it’s 100% Vegan, sulphate, AZO and Paraben-Free.

You may not always have flawless skin, but when you have found your concealer shade, you then need a brilliant brush and I have found it for you with Kevyn’s Duet Concealer Brush, you really must give this brush a try.

Use the Duet Concealer Brush to apply the perfect placement of highlighter to the corners of the eyes and do try this brush for your eyeshadow too.