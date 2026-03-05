It Does It All from Dr PAWPAW

It Does It All – Beach Paradise

From Dr PAWPAW is this award-winning ‘It Does It All’ Hair Treatment Styler’ that is now available in a Beach Paradise fragrance, a lovely new flavour for you to enjoy. Enriched with plant-based ingredients including PAWPAW (Papaya Fruit) for long-lasting nourishment and Aloe Vera to moisturise and help repair, the formula leaves hair soft, smooth and visibly healthier. This multipurpose spray combines 7 uses in the one spray in that it offers heat protection, reduces split ends, detangles, tames frizz and smoothes your hair, adds shines, is a nourishing leave-in treatment and also a blow-dry styling support as well.

This is the same trusted formula as the original, but this one now has a fresh, uplifting blend of citrus fruits, creamy vanilla and warm sandalwood. Cruelty-free and suitable for all hair types, lengths and textures, it can be used on both wet and dry hair — making it the ultimate everyday essential. Just spray directly onto wet hair. But to use on dry hair just spray into your hands and apply wherever you wish. All the family will enjoy using this super Dr.PAWPAW It Does It All Hair Treatment Styler.

PETA approved, this is Vegan, 95% natural and Cruelty-free. It is also suitable for all hair types.

A lovely idea for Mother’s Day.

Size & Price: 150ml/£13.50

Visit: drpawpaw.com

Stockists: selected products available at lookfantastic.com, Oliver Bonas, Sainsburys & Waitrose

Taken from their website:

OUR STORY

Dr.PAWPAW is a family owned and run proud British brand that was created in 2013 by husband and wife team Johnny and Pauline Paterson as a natural solution to soothe their young daughters eczema. Today Dr.PAWPAW is the winner of 40+ awards and can be found around the globe in over 35 countries, and has expanded their range of multipurpose vegan products, carefully curated to be suitable for the whole family. Strong believers of giving back, Dr.PAWPAW champions feel good beauty and donates a % of sales each year to various charities and also drive an eco and sustainable pillar through products, packaging and company culture.

In their latest project Dr.PAWPAW introduces YOUR gorgeous SKIN to the market and now develops into new categories with this powerful, high performance yet simple vegan skincare range for all.