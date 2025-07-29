Innersense Skincare

Awaken Body Wash

This is a beautiful nourishing clean and nourishing body care range that is totally perfect for maintaining smooth, dewy skin throughout the season. It offers you a refreshing cleanse packed with natural botanicals. These products deliver effective, sensorial care using clean ingredients and are ideal for keeping your skin fresh and luminous in warmer weather. Dedicated to purity, peace of mind and the practice of self-care, Innersense empowers, informs and inspires by fusing hair care and wellness.

You can take your shower ritual to the next level with this lovely Awaken Body Wash, which has a luxurious formula that gently cleanses your limbs without stripping your skin of natural oils and nutrients. This is such an easy way to up the ante on your shower routine with this Awaken Body Wash from Innersense.

This is a gentle but effective, as it swishes away dirt, grime and impurities to leave your skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. It’s powered by the brand’s patented Vitarevive Trio (B5, C, and D), which is a harmonious blend that brightens, boosts, and balances for plump, radiant skin. It’s also bursting with antioxidant-rich avocado oil and chufa milk to not only condition and nourish, but to protect your limbs from external aggressors.

Just apply a small amount of body wash to your hands or a loofah. Then apply to your skin and work into a rich lather, then rinse yourself clean.

Renew Body Lotion

You take your shower ritual to the next level when you follow on with this Renew Body Lotion which is a rich cream designed to flood any thirsty skin with a wave of lasting hydration. Supercharged with skin-soothing ingredients, Innersense’s Renew Body Lotion) deeply hydrates, comforts and revitalises limbs. Boasting a rich, buttery texture, this body care hero is powered by the brand’s patented Vitarevive Trio (B5, C, and D), which is a harmonious blend that brightens, boosts, and balance. It also features antioxidant-rich pea peptides and kokum butter which work together to plump your skin with hydration, minimise the look of fine lines and soothe any redness. You then enjoy the feeling of you softer skin.

To use it is best to firstly take a deep breath and become centred. Then apply generously all over your body and massage your skin until all the lotion is absorbed. Use daily or anytime your skin is feeling dry and appreciate how deeply hydrating this lotion is and the bonus is that it has a lovely light, non-greasy feel.

Inner Glow Body Scrub

This Inner Glow Body Scrub has a unique formula that utilises physical and enzymatic exfoliators to reveal long-lasting radiance. You can indulge in a spa-like experience but from the comfort of your own home when you use this lovely body scrub.

Powered by the brand’s patented Vitarevive Trio (B5, C, and D), plus willow bark extract and fruit enzymes, this gel scrub revives lacklustre skin by gently exfoliating dead cells to unveil radiant limbs. Not only does this exfoliator smooth your skin but it’s also packed with nourishing ingredients (AKA glycerin, papaya fruit extract and panthenol) which work in harmony to soften and moisturise. The result is a supple, velvet-like feel to your skin as soon as you step out of the shower and it is a super feeling having exfoliated your skin that you can now enjoy a much brighter and glowing skin.

Apply generously to wet skin and massage in circular motions. Rinse thoroughly. Use weekly or as needed.

I really love this Innersense brand and hope when you try the range you feel the same as I do. These products make great gift ideas but start by buying them for yourself as a treat.