Four New Tiny Forests in Wrexham

Four New Tiny Forests — Bringing More Nature, Wildlife and Community Spaces to Wrexham County

We’re excited to announce that four new Tiny Forests have now been completed in Borras Park, Ysgol Bro Alun, Rhos Community Garden and Gwenfro Community Primary School.

What are Tiny Forests?

Tiny Forests are mini woodlands about the size of a tennis court. They’re planted with a mix of native trees and shrubs, using a method developed by Earthwatch Europe.

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member for housing and climate change, said:

“Despite their small size, Tiny Forests offer big benefits — helping capture carbon, reducing flood risk, supporting wildlife and creating new outdoor learning and wellbeing spaces.”

Working with Woodswork CIC

These small but powerful woodlands were created in partnership with Woodswork CIC, who played a key role in making the project a success. Their expertise in ecology, project management and community engagement helped ensure each Tiny Forest was carefully planned and planted, with strong involvement from schools, residents and volunteers.

Christina Walker, Chair of Woodswork CIC, said:

“As a Community Interest Company with a focus on climate change and biodiversity, and for the use of green spaces for mental and physical wellbeing, the Tiny Forest project is a great fit for our aims and objectives. “It provided an opportunity to work with schools and community groups in Wrexham, and provide educational sessions and resources about the positive impact the Tiny Forests have on climate change and biodiversity in urban areas.”

What will the new Tiny Forests bring to Wrexham?

More wildlife

The rich, layered planting attracts birds, insects and other animals, helping nature thrive even in built-up areas.

Climate action

Fast-growing native trees help absorb carbon and support Wrexham’s efforts to reduce emissions.

Cooler neighbourhoods

The shade and moisture from the trees help lower local temperatures, especially during hot weather.

Better drainage

Tiny Forests improve the soil so rainwater can soak in more easily, helping reduce surface water and the risk of flooding.

Community and learning spaces

These areas give pupils, residents and volunteers new places to enjoy nature, learn outdoors and take part in community activities.

Information boards will soon be added at each site. These will explain how Tiny Forests work, what wildlife people can look out for, and how locals can get involved in citizen science and other activities.

Ongoing work

These four new Tiny Forests are now part of Wrexham’s growing network of green spaces. As they develop, they will continue to offer real environmental and social benefits.

One of the Tiny Forest sites, Rhos Community Garden, has also recently won the Wrexham Civic Society Award for Landscape or Environmental Improvement.

At Wrexham Council, we will keep working with schools, community groups and Woodswork CIC to monitor their progress and explore more nature-based projects across the county borough.

If you’re a school or community group interested in working with us on our low carbon communities project, get in touch by emailing decarbonisation@wrexham.gov.uk.