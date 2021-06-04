Hollands Country Clothing – The Salia Ladies Waterproof Jacket by Craghoppers

Whether you live in or are taking a holiday in Wales, a raincoat is essential – just in case! Remember it is never the weather that’s the problem, it is always the wrong clothing! Now this super summer shell is a longer-length jacket that cleverly uses the AquaDry Membrane which guarantees that this jacket is waterproof and also breathable because the dual layer fused fabrics have taped seams to give you protection and cosiness during moderate to heavy downpours.

For those of you that enjoy hiking and trekking it really is important that the outer fabric is highly breathable as it is much more comfortable to wear. Plus the slightly stretchy construction allows ease of movement, even if you are just walking the dog on the beach. When you are off on your trekking adventures you’ll love the adjustable, grown-on hood and the fishtail hem which will give you brilliant protection when the rain does comes in. Another huge plus point for this jacket is that it is ECO friendly too as it is made via approximately 85g of recycled materials something I believe is an important factor. The length is 32”, the waist is adjustable, so give you more shape and there’s a stud fastening storm flap with inner zip guard. Pockets are essential and the Salia doesn’t stint there with five available: 2 stud fastening front pockets with 2 lower pockets that have zipped side hand warmers and finally a useful zipped inner map pocket.

There’s yet another reason that I enjoy wearing Craghoppers in that their products are built to last, recycle, reuse and repair and Crags offer a guarantee for life!

However you might struggle selecting a colour as there are four great ones to choose from.

Sizes: 8 – 20

Colours: sage, blue navy, limoncello, Mediterranean blue

Website: hollandscountryclothing.co.uk

RRP: £110

Hollands Country Clothing is a family business formed in 1978. Company Director Mark Holland commented when asked to sum up Hollands Country Clothing “We like to do a good job, which keeps our customers happy, which in turn keeps us happy”. So, hear is to another 45 years of happiness.