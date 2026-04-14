With a 20% discount for Welsh Country readers.

These SUPERLITE® Shoreline boots from GRUBS are the ultimate footwear for our unpredictable our Welsh weather. My reason for saying that is that these boots look as good as a casual boot, but they are waterproof, warm, comfortable and insulated. They are so easy to slip on and off and ideal to have by the back door when your dog needs a run in the garden last thing at night. They also have a super flexible grippy sole making them the best boots for any outdoor chores, whether that is gardening, or going off to the beach for a low-level dog walk.

The boots feature a 4.0mm insulating Neoprene Liner and a springy sole that I found comparable to a pair of trainers when I wore them on a forest dog walk. As the name Shoreline suggests these boots are just perfect for strolling on the beach, walking coastal paths and also getting to and from boats whilst on holiday. On my beach dog walks I loved that my feet felt secure underfoot and being highly waterproof I could walk along the water’s edge, knowing my feet would stay dry. These boots are perfect in wet, muddy and cold conditions and let’s face it, when you are dog walking your feet can be in all types of ground conditions and there is nothing I dislike more than wet feet, so thank goodness for these Shoreline boots!

If camping is your thing or perhaps you have a caravan or motor home, then these Shoreline boots are the best choice of footwear you can make. You’ll find having them is a blessing as they are so easy to slip on and off and your feet are going to be dry and warm with no risk of you slipping in a muddy field whilst heading for the loo! This year Grubs have introduced two new cosmopolitan colours, purple and navy to the popular black and grey in the current range.

I am not keen on wearing bulky wellies in the summer but with our Welsh weather being so unpredictable these boots are the perfect alternative, as I get the same wellie benefits but on a smaller, lighter scale. These Shoreline boots are positively perfect.

To care for my boots I just gave them a quick hose off and then a once a month wash, when time allowed I give them a treat by washing off any excess dirt with water and then a deeper clean with a mild soap and water. I gave them a gentle scrub with a soft bristle brush until my boots were clean and then left them to air dry naturally, without using a direct heat source. Then when they were dry I applied a rubber conditioner/natural oil so I was replacing the lost plasticising agents in the rubber areas of the boot. I also took extra care of the flex points on the toe and ankle. These boots will last me for many years. But I also think these Shoreline boots would make a great birthday or Father’s Day gift.

Sizes: 3 – 8

Colours: black, blue, grey, purple

Price: £78.95

Discount Code: 20% discount for Welsh Country readers when ordering online just quote WCM20 – Welsh Country magazine.

Visit: www.grubswarehouse.com

Follows is a detailed check list:

SHORELINE 4.0™ is insulated and waterproof, with excellent grip, made for all day comfort. The ankle height boot is perfect for those who do not enjoy wearing a full length wellington but do not want to compromise on the quality.

4MM INSU-FOAM ULTRA™ – gives all round foot comfort and insulation.

5mm POLYOU™ footbed – provides a soft cushioning for an athletic shoe feel. A million microscopic nitrogen bubbles that insulate the wearer from cold surfaces.

UNDERFOOT CHASSIS™ – give a sure footed platform.

SUPERLITE® technology – makes this boot 30% lighter than conventional rubber boots, buoyant and extremely comfortable thanks to its’ moulded shape. Our Testers have racked up 14,000 miles in the new TIDELINE™ testing SUPERLITE® technology.This new technology has been designed to reduce weight and make these the lightest GRUBS® boots in our collection.

At just 1kg per pair and created to mould around your foot, they offer support in all weathers throughout the day.

SUPERDRI™ lining – is hard wearing, wicks moister away from the wearer’s foot to prevent a sweaty and uncomfortable feel. It is fungus and rot proof so will not smell like cotton-lined boots.

TRAIL-GRIP™ outsole – superior grip on a variety of surfaces, the tread is designed to work with the action of the foot

COMFORT RATING: -20ºc to +20ºc.

Taken from their website:

Grubs is a family business which has evolved through 9 generations of Fosters and can trace its history back to 1776 making shoes for the local community, specialising in the new sports springing up in Victorian and Edwardian Britain this was the springboard to a global brand. Grubs boots are sold from the North of Canada to the South of New Zealand.