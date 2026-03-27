Whitstable – Premium Leather Boat Shoes from Chatham

Now please don’t panic, you don’t need a boat to enjoy and love these beautiful Whitstable boat shoes from Chatham as these are the perfect weekend shoe. Whether you are on or off the water, or walking along a Welsh beach, these Whitstable boat shoes are a classic style from the Chatham spring/summer collection.

These boat shoes have been crafted from premium tan leather with matching collar and back counter and this two-eyelet style has matching leather laces and side lacing, contrast stitching, Chatham tab detail and a brown rubber sole. The Whitstable also features Chatham’s sole spring poron performance cushioning, which is anti-bacterial and offers maximum comfort and shock absorption. They are a standard fit but do bear in mind that leather shoes will stretch up to a half size to accommodate your foot if required. I am such a lover of Chatham shoes and it is not just the quality and comfort they offer but it is the wide range of sizes. I need a size 14 and there are really not many companies that offer larger sizes, so having my size and their superior quality makes Chatham a real winner for me. I have lost count of the number of people I have encouraged to visit Chatham’s website and that is ladies too and everyone has found something they have loved wearing!

Price: from £85.00

Sizes: 6 – 15

Colours: burgundy, navy, navy/tan, tan

Visit: chatham.co.uk