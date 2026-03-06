Packable Cloud Gilet from BAM

Regular readers will know that I am a huge fan of BAM clothing from their socks to sweaters to tops leggings their range is superb and that includes this wonderful packable cloud gilet. It is unbelievably as light as air, but is still beautifully cosy and snuggly. This is a Packable Cloud Gilet as it actually packs into an integrated pocket bag. It has a cosy funnel neck and a double zip, which for me is an absolute must. I always think they should be an essential on every garment as it helps when you are getting in and out of the car or simply sitting down. There are two zip hip pockets and of course it is Certified recyclable by the Circular Textiles Foundation, which always impresses me with BAM. I find gilets so useful and practical as they offer you a lightweight layer that keeps your core warm, which is so important. Plus it is packable which makes it perfect for hiking and holidays or like me throwing in the car when going to the beach with the dog.

Let me take you through the features again so you will understand why this gilet is a total winner for me. Lightweight as already mentioned, but it is warm thanks to the wave quilting and its cosy funnel neck. I loved that it has a curved hi lo hem and two zipped hip pockets, vital for me so I don’t lose my car keys and lip salve when dog walking. This gilet has a clever inside pocket so when you don’t need this gilet you can just pack it into its own travel pillow sized pocket. The fabric is wind resistant and has a durable water repellent (DWR) Coating. BAM’s 100% recycled polyester is ultra-light and supersoft and it is insulated with 100% recycled polyester padding. No problems with washing as this gorgeous gilet is machine washable @300.

Please note that BAM say this gilet is a generous fit and it really is so do check out the measurements before ordering. Normally I’d order a medium but I actually found an extra small, yes an extra small, was the best fit for me. If you are looking to treat Mum on Mother’s Day this is a great idea or visit the BAM website and check out their whole range.

Price: Original price was: £99.00, Current price is: £79.20

Size: xs – large

Colour: blossom blush, coral glow, smokey lavender, oyster,

Circular Promise Give Your BAM a Second Life We design our clothes to last, but when they finally reach the end of the road, their journey shouldn’t end in a bin. Because this garment is a specialised blend, it needs expert handling. Through our take-back scheme and our partners at SATCOL, we use advanced sorting technology to ensure these fibres are diverted from landfill and redirected toward the best possible next step, whether that’s being repurposed or recycled into something new. Checkout their website to recycle your BAM clothing.