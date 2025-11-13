Herefordshire’s Hergest Croft Gardens & Tearoom Honoured

Herefordshire’s Hergest Croft Gardens and Maples Tearoom honoured with VisitEngland Quality Food & Drink Accolade

Prestigious national award celebrates exceptional visitor experience and local hospitality excellence in Kington.

Hergest Croft Gardens and Maples Tearoom in Kington, Herefordshire, have been awarded a 2025 VisitEngland Quality Food and Drink Accolade, recognising the outstanding standards achieved across both the gardens and the tearoom.

Accolades were awarded to 78 English attractions covering all aspects of what makes an outstanding visitor experience. Presented annually to participants in the VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme, the accolade is based on a combination of factors, including VisitEngland’s annual quality assessment, assessor observations, direct visitor feedback and online reviews. Hergest Croft Gardens and Maples Tearoom were commended for their exceptional food, service and visitor experience, described by the assessor as “truly deserving of recognition.”

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said:

“These accolades put England’s outstanding attractions in the spotlight as they recognise the amazing visitor experiences available across the country. They acknowledge the people who give the warmest welcomes, provide the most mouth-watering food and tell the stories that delight visitors, making them jewels of our tourism offer.”

Mell Lloyd, the franchisee for Maples Tearoom, added:

“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to be the recipient of this prestigious award. The hospitality industry is facing huge challenges at present and therefore this accolade is a real ray of sunshine for us! We have a wonderful team at Maples and this award is a true reflection of their hard work and dedication in serving the very best local produce and providing genuine service with a smile. Well done, Team Maples!”

Austyn Hallworth, Head of Marketing and PR at Hergest Croft Gardens, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this national accolade from VisitEngland. It’s a real testament to the dedication of our team and the warm welcome that visitors experience throughout the gardens and tearoom. Last year, we were awarded “Hidden Gem “status by VisitEngland and so to win yet another prestigious accolade is exceptional. We take great pride in offering outstanding food and hospitality within such a beautiful, historic setting.”

Owned by five generations of the Banks family, Hergest Croft Gardens span over 70 acres and feature more than 5,000 rare and unusual trees, plants and shrubs, including 130 champion trees. The gardens are home to one of the finest plant collections in the British Isles and form the second largest privately owned arboretum in the UK. Its six distinct gardens and parkland include the National Collections of Zelkovas and Maples. Internationally renowned among horticultural enthusiasts, the award-winning gardens are a highlight of the Herefordshire countryside and a much-loved destination for visitors throughout the region.

Visit: www.hergest.co.uk