Heat Genie Self-Heating Giant Blanket from Silentnight

Whoever at Silentnight that came up with the concept of this heat genie self-heating blanket is in my view a genius! I couldn’t believe how sensible the idea of using your own body warmth to keep yourself warm and why other companies haven’t acted upon this. I found it the perfect way to stay warm and comfortable, but in a natural way using this Self-Heating Blanket. But I must issue a warning, it encourages you to rest and relax and do nothing else!!!

It has been designed with a unique heat reflecting layer that reflects your body heat back to you. You might think this might make the blanket hard stiff but no, quite the opposite, there’s plush fleece on one side and soft Sherpa on the other. It is your body heat that is hugging you back. I was so pleased that this brilliant blanket cleverly retains and reflects your body heat without needing electricity. I found it perfect for snuggling on the sofa and of course my dog soon realised he’d better not miss out so he joined me. I also used it for an extra layer of warmth on my bed and I’ve definitely ditched my electric under blanket as within a few minutes my body heat has warmed my bed for free! It is a giant blanket and it really is a supersize. For those with caravans or that enjoy camping you can take this instant comfort with you wherever you are going. If you have elderly relatives, or a friend home from hospital this would be the most perfect treat for them as it will be worry-free as they will have no worry of tripping over any wires, they can just cover up, stay warm and relax. Think also about children at University or those living in chilly rented accommodation, this would be such a big help for them too.

This giant blanket measures a generous 180 x 240 cm and is perfect for sharing or wrapping yourself up completely. Easy to care for and machine washable, it’s the simple, energy-free way to stay cosy all year round.

I am so impressed with this blanket and really believe every home should have one, but sure like me you might need more than one!!!

