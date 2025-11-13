Haydn Evans Wins 2025 FUW Award

Haydn Evans wins 2025 FUW – United Counties Agriculture and Hunters Society Award

Carmarthenshire farmer Haydn Evans has been awarded the 2025 Farmers’ Union of Wales – United Counties Agriculture and Hunters Society Award, recognising his significant contribution to agriculture in Carmarthenshire.

An organic dairy farmer and Vice Chair of NFU Cymru Carmarthenshire, Mr Evans has been acknowledged for his long-standing commitment to the agricultural sector, both locally and nationally.

He started his farming business from scratch 20 years ago, purchasing his own farm and a small herd of cows after a successful career in the banking sector. He farms a 97 hectare organic dairy farm split into two units, with one farm housing the milking herd, while the other is utilised as a youngstock rearing unit

In addition to running his own farm, Mr Evans plays an active role in industry representation through his involvement with NFU Cymru as well as chair of the Welsh Organic Forum. His professional background in finance brings a valuable perspective to these roles, especially in discussions around business resilience and policy.

As a mentor with the Farming Connect Mentoring Scheme, he offers practical guidance to farmers across Wales, helping those looking to diversify, strengthen their business operations.

Mr Evans is also a passionate advocate for agricultural education and public engagement. He regularly contributes to Carmarthenshire YFC’s “My Food Plate” event, an annual initiative that introduces schoolchildren to the principles of sustainable food production and environmental stewardship.

Further enhancing his technical expertise, Mr Evans recently completed the Fertiliser Advisers Certification and Training Scheme (FACTS). He now teaches at Gelli Aur Agricultural College, where he supports the development of the next generation of agricultural professionals.

The FUW – United Counties Agriculture and Hunters Society Award was presented to Mr Evans at the FUW’s Eve of the Welsh Dairy Show Dinner at the Carmarthen Market on Tuesday 28 October 2025, sponsored this year by NatWest Cymru.

Sian Thomas, Chair of the United Counties and Hunters society, said:

“This award is a fitting and well-deserved recognition of Haydn Evans’ long-standing dedication and outstanding contribution to farming in Carmarthenshire and across Wales. “He has shown unwavering commitment to supporting the next generation of Welsh farmers, ensuring they are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.”

Commenting, FUW President, Ian Rickman said:

“Haydn Evans is a deserving winner of this award. Not only does this award recognise his success as a farmer, but also his tireless efforts to educate and inspire others within the agricultural community in Carmarthenshire and beyond.”

Feature image: From left, FUW President Ian Rickman, Haydn Evans and Chair of the United Counties and Hunters society Siân Thomas.