Strengthened Sentencing Guidance on Hare Coursing Welcomed

NFU Cymru has welcomed new sentencing guidelines which ‘better reflect the seriousness of illegal hare coursing activities and the impact it has on farming families.’

From today (Monday 1st June) courts in England and Wales will follow new guidance for sentencing hare coursing offences. The new guidelines, developed by the Sentencing Council for England and Wales after public consultation, cover four areas: trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs; being equipped for searching for or pursuing hares with dogs; trespass in the daytime in search of game; and taking or destroying game by night.

In recent years hare coursing has become a major issue for farming businesses in some areas of Wales. In particular, the Vale of Glamorgan has become a hotspot for this illegal activity, where farmers challenging perpetrators have been subjected to intimidation and threats of violence.

NFU Cymru has welcomed the new sentencing guidelines for hare coursing offences as an important step forward in deterring hare coursers, but has stressed that these new measures will only be effective when supported by targeted police efforts on the ground.

NFU Cymru President Abi Reader said: