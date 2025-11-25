Halloween Fundraiser Boosts Charity Total to £6,500

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre is proud to announce that this year’s Spooky Halloween Walkway raised an incredible £1,543.87 for Tiny’s Fundraising for Prostate Cancer Research. This fantastic total takes the garden centre’s fundraising for its 2025 Charity of the Year to an impressive £6,500.

The Spooky Walkway has become a much-loved tradition at the Old Railway Line, drawing families from across the community to enjoy some Halloween fun while supporting an important cause. Each year, part of the garden centre’s plant area is transformed into a family-friendly, spine-tingling trail filled with eerie decorations, sound effects, and spooky surprises for visitors of all ages.

Huw Lewis, Finance Director at The Old Railway Line Garden Centre, said:

“We’ve been blown away by the generosity of everyone who supported this year’s Spooky Walkway. It’s amazing to see families coming together, having fun, and helping raise money for such a worthwhile cause. Reaching £6,500 for Tiny’s Fundraising for Prostate Cancer Research is something we’re all proud of.”

All funds raised through the Halloween Walkway and other events throughout the year go towards Tiny’s Fundraising for Prostate Cancer Research, a local fundraising effort dedicated to supporting vital research and raising awareness of prostate cancer.

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre would like to thank everyone who visited, donated, and helped make this year’s event such a success. The continued community support plays a huge part in helping raise money for causes that make a real difference.

For more information about upcoming fundraising events and activities, visit www.oldrailwaylinegc.co.uk or call 01497 847055.