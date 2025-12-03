Grow Strong from Charles Worthington

Grow Strong Longer & Stronger Protein Treatment

This is an amazing treatment as it creates hair that is instantly 6 x stronger with 90% less breakage in just one use. To maximise growth, this leave-in reconstructing protein cream contains strand-building proteins that target the inner cortex to repair the hair from the inside out, restoring hair back to its original state. It also protects against 230° of heat and reduces your blow dry time to minimise damage from heat styling.

To use, just smooth a pea sized amount through clean damp hair with fingers or comb. Do not rinse off. Style as desired.

Hazards and Cautions: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse well with warm, clean water.

Grow Strong Scalp Tonic

This is the product to use if your scalp needs calming, nourishing and you want to improve your overall hair strength to maximise growth. The tonic contains stimulating organic pea sprout extract to prolong your hair lifecycle and improve overall strength in just 4 weeks. and easy application plus the Use this ultra-lightweight after each hair wash, just apply directly onto your scalp whilst your hair is still damp. The targeted nozzle allows you to apply easily in sections and then massage into your scalp. Do not rinse off.

