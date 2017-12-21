Gardening – The Midwinter Garden

Robert Dyer from the National Garden Scheme gives us advice on the midwinter garden.

January is here and each day is imperceptibly longer than the day before, the increasing daylight soon becomes obvious and is a portent of the arrival of spring. Stevenson gets it right with the general view of midwinter – late sunrise and early sunset, short days and long cold nights. It is often perceived that this time in the garden consists of a frigid grey world with small jewels of flower colour, each requiring close and intimate inspection. However, in the depths of the cold weather, with a careful choice of plants and especially if you are lucky enough to have the luxury of a warm wall, one can still have a display which would be worthy of balmier times.

The full story appears from page 61 of our magazine.

