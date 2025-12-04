Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Shampoo

Fudge Professional Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Purple Toning Shampoo, is very clever as it instantly erases yellow tones & damage from blonde hair, with Opti-PLEX™ technology for 95% stronger hair* so there is no need for you to have to choose between toning and repair! This dual-force purple shampoo contains Fudge Professional salon-strength purple micro-pigments that instantly knock out brassy tones, whilst the unique Opti-PlEX™ technology penetrates deep into your hair’s core to reconstruct bonds after chemical, styling and environmental damage, as well as weightlessly smoothing the cuticle.

You’ll find you hair looks blonder, is 95% stronger* and 10x smoother with double the softness**. Developed with FragranceFuse™ technology which infuses each strand of your hair with an explosion of fragrance that lasts for 24 hours.

*Tested by breakage

**When used with Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Conditioner for the ultimate hair toning and PLEX reconstruction.

Size & Price: 200ml/£11.32 was £16.99 | Visit: superdrug.com

Luminizer Shampoo

This Fudge Professional Luminizer Shampoo is a moisture boosting, shine enhancing strengthening shampoo. You will find that this shampoo gives your hair 48 hour weightless hydration*, instant illumination and is infused with a lightweight micellar oil complex, for hydration so light all you will feel is great h-AIR!

This Luminizer Moisture Boost Shampoo is specially formulated with a feather-light micellar oil complex that gently cleanses, moisturises and illuminates each strand, whilst the unique Opti-PLEX™ technology strengthens hair from the inside out for contoured perfection. Colour is locked from fading for 33 washes and hair is instantly 80% stronger** and 12x smoother with 100% more shine*. Colour, styling, UV, pollution: what damage?!

Developed with FragranceFuse™ technology that infuses each strand of hair with an explosion of fragrance that lasts for 24 hours.

*When used with Luminizer Weightless Conditioner for the ultimate moisture boost and mirror shine.

**Tested by breakage

Size & Price: 250ml/ £7 was £14 | Visit: boots.com

Luminizer Conditioner

Fudge Professional Luminizer Conditioner is a Moisture Boosting Weightless Shine Enhancing Conditioner. Offering 48 Hour Weightless Hydration*, Instant Illumination, With Smoothing-Swish™ Technology. Hydration is so light, all you will feel is great h-AIR!

This Luminizer Weightless Conditioner contains Fudge Professional’s superior Smoothing-Swish™ Technology that binds to each strand of your hair to keep your hair soft, full of life and frizz-free for 48 hours, whilst the unique Opti-PLEX™ technology strengthens hair for contoured perfection. Colour is locked from fading for 33 washes and hair is instantly 80% stronger** and 12x smoother with 100% more shine*. Colour, styling, UV, pollution: but what damage? Developed with FragranceFuse™ technology that infuses each strand of hair with an explosion of fragrance that lasts for 24 hours.

*When used with Luminizer Moisture Boost Shampoo for gentle and hydrating micellar oil cleansing

**Tested by breakage

Size & Price: 250ml/£7 was £14 | Visit: boots.com

Taken from their website:

We are here to give free-thinkers unnaturally good-looking hair.

We live in a world of side hustles that celebrates versatility, entrepreneurialism and experimentation. But when it comes to hairstyles, most of us stick to what we know.

Fudge celebrates the people who refuse to be labelled or ‘boxed in’ to one job, one lifestyle, one set of friends and one hairstyle. We’re for people who want to turn heads, make a statement and defy expectations.