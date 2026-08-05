From Inspired Volunteer to Community Archaeologist of the Year

Tom Hicks collects award a decade after taking the leap back into higher education

A former Cardiff University student who is now creating learning opportunities for others has been named Community Archaeologist of the Year.

Tom Hicks (BA 2018, MA 2023), who works as Community Partnership Officer for CAER Heritage, was given the prestigious award by the Council for British Archaeology and Marsh Charitable Trust.

Caerau and Ely Rediscovering (CAER) Heritage is a partnership between Cardiff University, Action in Caerau and Ely (ACE), local schools, residents and heritage partners, which aims to raise the profile and aspirations in an area that faces significant economic and social challenges. Established in 2011, it centres around one of the most impressive, but under-appreciated heritage landscapes in Wales, Caerau Hillfort.

In 2021 a disused building was converted into a vibrant community and visitor centre at the base of the hillfort. Its recent digs in nearby Trelai Park have involved thousands of local volunteers in discovering the Bronze-Age origins of Cardiff.

Tom first got involved in CAER more than a decade ago as a volunteer at a dig on Caerau Hillfort in 2015. Having left education at a young age, he was inspired by this experience to take the adult-learner pathway to Archaeology in Lifelong Learning, before progressing to an undergraduate degree at the university. While a student, Tom continued to dig with CAER, and he also started to get involved in experimental archaeology developing practical skills in ancient technologies, including Bronze Age ceramics, bronze casting, lithics, bone and antler working.

This creative passion led him to establish his own social enterprise as a heritage educator and craftsperson, teaching these technologies to a diverse range of people. He went on to complete his Master’s degree in Archaeology and worked as a professional archaeologist before returning to where things all began, Caerau Hillfort, working at the CAER Centre and helping other volunteers to discover the exciting heritage on their doorsteps.

Speaking about his current role, CAER volunteer and ancient history student Caroline Simmonds said:

“Tom is a really dedicated and patient archaeologist. He is helping provide a community for so many people – allowing students and local residents to come together. This organisation has allowed me to get some practical experience as a history student that I would otherwise not have had.”

Fellow volunteer Cathy Elder, who lives in Ely, added:

“Tom makes everybody feel welcome. He explains the history and archaeology in simple terms but without being condescending. He just brings it alive for us.”

CAER Heritage Project Director Dr Oliver Davis said:

“This award is so well-deserved. Tom’s passion for archaeology and his dedication to this community shines through every day. He is a brilliant example of what projects like this can do – changing lives and setting people on exciting paths that they might not have thought about previously. The CAER Project is lucky to have him on board.”

Former CAER co-director Dr Dave Wyatt, who put Tom forward for the award, said:

“This nomination practically wrote itself! Tom has introduced countless community members to archaeological wonders beneath their feet. His ten-year journey from volunteer to community archaeologist of the year is nothing short of inspirational. Over the past five years, he has trained and supported hundreds of local volunteers on our community digs, delivered interactive school visits engaging young people with archaeology and ancient crafts, and inspired five non-traditional adult learners just like himself onto archaeology degrees – generating this incredibly positive cycle of life-changing education and discovery. He truly deserves this accolade!”

Collecting his award, Tom said:

“Diolch yn fawr – this means everything. I wouldn’t be here without community archaeology. I’m a product of the CAER project. I started as a volunteer and prior to that I had no experience of higher education. It kind of spurred me on to do degrees in archaeology. Now, working here, I’ve met so many cool people – some I see every week and others I might only meet on our yearly excavations. But either way we’re like one big tribe. I just want to say thanks to all my friends at CAER who have supported me for the last 10 years – I’m incredibly grateful.”

Annie McCarthy, Trust Manager at the Marsh Charitable Trust said:

“It’s really lovely to be here today to see Tom accept this award. When you read a story like Tom’s you see how important projects such as CAER Heritage are. He’s had an incredible journey – and that all started out from volunteering. It just shows what’s possible. Seeing the impact Tom’s work has had on other volunteers too is fantastic.”

Neil Redfern, Executive Director at the Council for British Archaeology said:

“Tom richly deserved this award; the thriving community supported by the CAER Project is an example of what he has helped achieve and deliver. More than that Tom is a living example of the power of archaeology to reach people and to help them shape their own lives. “Starting as a participant with the CAER Heritage Project, Tom went on to study archaeology at Cardiff and then return as a project officer. His journey now helps shape his engagement with the community to the benefit of all. A conversation with Tom always leaves you uplifted. Having given him his award he was heading to Germany to help a community group explore their own hillfort.”

Watch the moment Neil surprised Tom with the Marsh Community Archaeologist of the Year Award.

Read more about the CAER Heritage Project here.

Read more about the Pathway to History, Archaeology and Religion here.

Feature image: L-R Caroline Simmonds, Cathy Elder, Tom-Hicks, Dave Wyatt, Em-Collins and Annie McCarthy