Food and Drink Wales has for some time had an industry board for food & drink. But what’s it all about? Kath Rhodes finds out more.



When the Food and Drink board was set up I was sceptical that this would be another ‘Quango’ type operation without sufficient involvement with the industry. My feedback to date has been positive, so it’s good to be proved wrong as it does seem to be the voice of the food and drink industry! Moving forwards my main concerns are that everyone in the food and drink industry knows and understands the Food and Drink Board’s role and they are kept updated on a regular basis and also that micro producers are not forgotten. Credit must be given to Board members who are doing this job on a voluntary basis. Kath Rhodes

Andy Richardson, Chair, Food and Drink Wales Industry Board

In July 2015, the Food and Drink Wales Industry Board was announced by Rebecca Evans, the then Deputy Minister for Farming and Food. Since then, the Board has worked closely with Welsh Government Food Division, under the leadership of Lesley Griffiths, Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs, in order to implement the action plan “Toward Sustainable Growth: An Action Plan for the Food and Drink Industry 2014-2020”. In doing this, we strive to be the voice of the Welsh food and drink industry and provide a vital conduit between government and industry to help the industry overcome the various challenges we face. Above all we want to drive sustainable growth in the Welsh Food & Drink industry.

As a Board, we are mindful that our work needs to be done within the guiding principles of the Well-Being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 and the more recent “Prosperity for All” national strategy. Of course, the landscape has changed significantly since 2015, not least with the result of the EU referendum in 2016.

The Board members are all volunteers and we pride ourselves on our energy and our dynamic role in the industry. We combine both a ‘critical friend’ type role which offers strategic advice and insight with the ability to “get things done” through our special and trusted relationship with Welsh Government and its strategic delivery partners.

I was honoured to be elected as Chair of the Board in January 2016 and I firmly believe that the Board is an exemplar of industry, government and stakeholders working together to support and grow our food and drink industry in Wales. I passionately believe in Welsh food and drink and in the contribution it can make to the Welsh economy and I am very proud of the Board’s achievements.

Our Mission and Purpose

The Food and Drink Wales Board aims to continually engage with Welsh food and drink businesses, to ensure its work remains focused on growth and adding value. With less than 2 years until the current 2014 – 2020 Food and Drink Action Plan draws to a close, we are looking to refresh our activities in order to ensure they remain relevant and flexible enough to respond to new challenges and opportunities in what is a constantly evolving landscape. We recently held a strategy day to review the success of our work so far and plan the next growth stage of the Welsh food and drink industry.

The purpose of the board is to work in partnership with industry, academia and government to help grow, promote and enhance the Welsh food and drink industry as it strives to reach a target of 30% growth – or £7bn in sales – by 2020.

A Connected, Responsive and Responsible Board

The Food and Drink Wales Board, with our close and trusted relationship with the Welsh Government Food Division, is able to respond rapidly to help government gain a clearer understanding of potential policy impacts.

David Lloyd, Director, Food Industry Centre, Cardiff Metropolitan University

The Food and Drink Wales Industry Board is still relatively in its infancy, especially as it meets quarterly, but has evolved considerably in its early years. Unlike previous boards, this Board is focussed on the processing sector with a limited number of participants. This has resulted in a more focussed agenda (I am sure this is case in the corresponding agricultural / farming board).

Although limited in board member numbers, the breadth of experience ensures major sub sectors of the industry are represented, i.e. meat, dairy, vegetables along with varying sizes of private sector companies from SMEs to major multinationals. Communication is a central focus with the concepts and innovations, as well as barriers and opportunities within the sector discussed, evaluated and actioned by the Board.

Personally, I am a strong believer in the triple Helix approach to developing the sector. Industry, academia innovations groups and government working together to alleviate restrictions to industrial growth is essential especially in a smaller nation like Wales. Our sector is disparate in terms of product types (all 18 sub sectors identified within the BRC standard are operational within Wales), but our size and structures (including clusters, various boards) mean that we can outperform other areas with less developed sectorial support.

The Board has through a series of events, speaking engagements and website development, endeavoured to communicate its work to the sector. The challenge is to engage more of the private sector in feeding successes, barriers and innovative ideas through to the Board to allow growth opportunities to be more accessible to all personnel.

Dr Norma Barry Director Of InsideOut: Organisational Solutions 210

We all share the desire to have a thriving Welsh food and drink sector. One that puts Wales on the global map; creates well paid sustainable jobs; provides employment in rural and socially disadvantaged areas; and attracts visitors interested in our culture, including our food and drink.

I have always believed that there should be stronger links between policy makers, programme designers and implementers, and those impacted by them. I am of the view that communication between Government and those it is there to serve is fundamental.

The Board has achieved some notable successes, particularly in view of the major challenges that are heading our way with Brexit on the horizon, climate change, the development of our horticultural sector and expansion of our vineyards.

It is important that the Board has the skills and experience necessary to represent the voice of the sector to Government, whilst balancing respective needs and taking account of external challenges over which the Welsh Government has limited control.

Alison Lea-Wilson Director of Cwmni Halen Môr Môn

The Welsh Food and Drink sector punches above its weight in terms of quality and variety, using Wales’ environment and natural resources to their best advantage.

The Board recognises the importance of authenticity, provenance, sustainable growth, and best practice, as well as superb primary produce, adding value, nurturing existing markets and developing new ones. It was set up to drive the Welsh Food and Drink strategy and achieve a 30% increase on sales, to £7bn. I joined it to give the perspective of an SME and holder of a Protected Food Name, in this case, a PDO – Protected Designation of Origin.

As a ( Food and Drink Wales )Board, we have held workshops and conferences on skills, finance and financial skills for growing and start-up companies and branding, design and marketing. We have facilitated cluster-based methods of engaging with companies across Wales, helping to give them the right environment for co-operating. Work has also started on helping more companies to innovate.

The ( Food and Drink Wales )Board makes things happen because we are more than the sum of our parts. We are the interface between the Welsh Government and the producers of Wales.

Food and Drink Wales Industry Board Members:

Norma Barry – Director of InsideOut: Organisational Solutions

Annitta Engel – Director of D.B.G.E Limited

Justine Sarah Fosh – Chief Executive Officer, Improve

Alison Lea-Wilson – Director of Cwmni Halen Môr Môn

David Lloyd – Director, Food Industry Centre, Cardiff Metropolitan University

Katie Palmer – Sustainable Food Cities Coordinator, Food Cardiff

Andy Richardson – Head of Corporate Affairs at Volac

Marcus Sherreard – UK Sales Director at Dawn Meats

Huw Thomas – Managing Director, Puffin Produce

James Wilson – Director of Bangor Mussel Producers

