Fishers, Knowledge Helps Identify Seagrass Restoration Sites 

New study shows coastal users can provide valuable insights that strengthen restoration planning and long-term project success

Fishers and anglers possess valuable local knowledge that can help identify suitable locations for seagrass restoration, new research published by Project Seagrass shows.

The study, conducted along the South Wales coastline, found that areas identified by coastal users as suitable for seagrass restoration closely matched locations where seagrass is already known to occur. The findings highlight the potential for local ecological knowledge to complement scientific habitat suitability models and improve restoration planning.

Interest in seagrass restoration is growing worldwide in response to the climate and biodiversity crises, with restoration projects increasingly relying on habitat suitability models to identify potential restoration sites. Whilst these tools play an important role in guiding restoration efforts, the new research highlights the value of using these models in combination with the knowledge held by people who interact with coastal environments every day, often over decades and across generations.

Flo Taylor, Stakeholder Engagement Officer at Project Seagrass:

“Fishers and anglers are present on our coastlines sometimes every day and have generations of knowledge and experience built over time as a collective. Their memories and experiences are incredibly valuable alongside scientific research, and we really appreciate every person who shared some of that knowledge with us as part of this study. As a science-led marine conservation charity, by working together with local communities, we can make our restoration work stronger and more sustainable.”

Researchers invited fishers and anglers from across South Wales to identify locations they believed would be suitable for seagrass restoration, as well as areas where restoration efforts should be avoided. Coastal users contributed their insights through an online survey and a participatory mapping exercise.

Participants consistently identified sheltered bays, estuaries and shallow coastal waters as suitable locations for restoration, including hotspots within Milford Haven Waterway, Fishguard Bay, the Burry Inlet, and around Barry Island.

One unexpected finding was that many of the locations identified as suitable for restoration already contain seagrass meadows. Researchers suggest this may reflect a broader public understanding of restoration that includes protecting, enhancing and supporting the recovery of existing habitats, rather than only planting seagrass in new locations.

The study also explored how coastal users perceive seagrass meadows and restoration efforts more broadly. Perceptions were overwhelmingly positive, with 85% of respondents agreeing that seagrass benefits the wider environment and 69% agreeing that seagrass is beneficial to the species they catch. Similar levels of support were recorded for seagrass restoration initiatives.

The findings highlight the importance of integrating local ecological knowledge into restoration planning from the outset. Community support, stakeholder engagement and local stewardship are increasingly recognised as critical factors in determining whether restoration projects succeed over the long term, beyond ecological conditions alone. By combining scientific modelling with the experience of coastal users, restoration practitioners can identify opportunities, constraints and potential conflicts earlier, improving decision-making and increasing the likelihood of long-term success.

The research was funded through the Nature Networks Programme, delivered by the National Lottery Heritage Fund on behalf of the Welsh Government, and by Rebel Restoration.

Feature image: Seagrass in Dale Bay, Pembrokeshire | Credit: Charles Bagshaw