Park Lane School Celebrates Parent’s 100km Ultramarathon

Park Lane Special School in Aberdare, South Wales is proud to announce an inspiring fundraising challenge being undertaken by one of its parents, Rhys Howe, who will take on the formidable Beacons Way Ultra 100km Ultramarathon in support of the school and its pupils.

Rhys, whose son Alfie attends Park Lane, will run 100 kilometres across the rugged terrain of the Bannau Brycheiniog, including overnight sections, in what promises to be an extraordinary test of endurance, determination and resilience.

Speaking about his motivation, Rhys said:

“I’m taking on the 100km Beacons Way ultramarathon to raise money for Park Lane Special School in Aberdare. It’s an incredible school that supports my son Alfie and so many other amazing children every single day. “Alfie is autistic and non-speaking, and the care, support, and opportunities the school provides have made such a huge difference to our lives. Park Lane is more than just a school; it’s a community that helps children thrive and supports families every step of the way. “Running 100km through the Bannau Brycheiniog, including through the night, will be one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but it’s for a cause that means everything to our family.”

Park Lane Special School supports children and young people with a range of additional learning needs, providing a nurturing environment where every pupil is encouraged to reach their full potential. Fundraising efforts such as Rhys’s challenge play a vital role in enhancing the experiences and opportunities available to pupils.

Headteacher Simon Type praised the challenge, saying:

“As a school, we are incredibly proud to support children like Alfie and the families who place their trust in us every day. Park Lane is a community built on understanding, care and high aspirations, where every child is valued and empowered to thrive. This remarkable challenge reflects the strength, determination and gratitude within our parent community, and we are deeply grateful for this support as we continue to provide the very best opportunities for all our pupils.”

The Beacons Way Ultra is renowned for its demanding route across the length of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, making Rhys’s effort an exceptional personal and physical challenge undertaken for a deeply meaningful cause.

Park Lane School encourages the local community and beyond to show their support for Rhys as he prepares for this incredible journey and to help raise funds that will continue to make a difference to pupils and families.

To support the cause Crowdfunding For Good From JustGiving

Feature image: Rhys Howe and son Alfie at Park Lane School