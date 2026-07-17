Rhyl Landmark Celebrates 15th Consecutive Community Award

A Rhyl landmark is celebrating picking up a prestigious community award for the fifteenth consecutive year.

Marine Lake, has been awarded a Community Green Flag for 2026 by Keep Wales Tidy, marking 15 years of the flag flying at the Rhyl attraction.

This award recognises parks and green spaces that are safe, welcoming and well-managed, setting the benchmark standard for recreational outdoor spaces around the world. Parks are independently assessed against rigorous criteria, including accessibility, maintenance, environmental management, safety, biodiversity and community involvement.

The man -made reservoir officially opened in 1895 and offers a unique home for local nature, a nature and heritage trail and the UK’s oldest miniature railway, the Rhyl Miniature Railway.

Members of the forum and volunteers help to look after the site and are supported by officers from Denbighshire County Council’s Rhyl Harbour team.

The forum helps to manage facility rules, coordinate seasonal activities, and look after the established wildlife areas that visitors can find walking the around the perimeter of the lake.

Betty Smith, of the Marine Lake Users Forum, said:

“When the Keep Wales Tidy judge visited the Lake in April he was full of praise for the site and was particularly impressed by the new tree planting that taken place and by the number and enthusiasm of the volunteers that he met in the miniature railway station.”

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, added: