Exterior Glass & Window Cleaner from Wet & Forget

Now if you haven’t heard of Wet & Forget I must tell you that you are seriously missing out because they are known as the ‘The No Scrub Cleaning Brand’. They have products that tackle algae from your decking, cleaning for slippery patio slabs and for streak-free sparkling windows. Whatever your household issue is, Wet & Forget can tackle it for you and with no scrubbing required is the ultimate bonus!

Their solutions are designed to save you time and effort. It is so simple to use as you just apply the product and then let it do its job. If like me you are looking for an easier life then this company can transform your cleaning routine and I would suggest you check out their full range of indoor and outdoor products, you’ll be amazed.

So let me explain a little more about the product I tried & tested which was the Exterior Glass & Window Cleaner. It came in a 2 litre pack that was ready-to-use, which I loved as not keen on having to mix myself. This was the easiest way I have ever tried to clean my very dirty windows, it is an amazing product. I dislike housework whether it is inside my home or outside so to have this easy, streak-free solution that left my very, very dirty windows sparkling, clean, crystal clear without any smudges, water spotting or residue was magical.

This Window product has been designed to tackle dirt, grime and build-up on outdoor windows and my windows should have been impossible for it to work as I really cannot remember when my outside windows were last cleaned. My explanation for this is that my windows are very, very high and I couldn’t face tackling them as I don’t even have ladders that long!! So to say I was seriously impressed with this powerful, yet gentle formula would be an understatement as I achieved professional-level results without my needing to scrub. My high windows were crystal clear, without any streaks and it was certainly hassle free as I simply attached the bottle to my garden hose and turn the nozzle to the “clean” setting and I then sprayed the solution evenly onto my windows. After waiting 1-2 minutes, I then switched to the “rinse” setting and wash it away. The result was I had spotless windows just by letting the Wet & Forget Glass & Window Cleaner formula do the hard work for me. If you are working on mid to darker colour steel & joinery, please do a test on an inconspicuous small section. Rinse and let dry to ensure there is no colour change, as sometimes if the surface is oxidised, it may leave a stain. The clever Reach Nozzle allowed me to safely clean my windows that were up to 8 metres high and I was able to cover up to 600m² effortlessly, following the company’s instructions.

Clean up to 100 windows* (*Statistic based on the average UK home having approximately 15 square metres of window surface area)

I simply cannot believe that I was able to make my outdoor cleaning routine so easy just by using this Wet & Forget Glass & Window Cleaner and I am so impressed with my ‘efforts’ that I have even spent time outside with my dog just admiring my super clean windows!!

Size & Price: 2 litres/Sale Price: £26.79 Regular price £39.99

Visit: wetandforget.co.uk

Taken from their website:

Our Story

Cleaning shouldn’t feel like a chore. That’s why at Wet & Forget, we’ve made it our mission to simplify your cleaning routine. Say goodbye to scrubbing and hard work, and hello to effortless cleaning!

Founded in New Zealand

Wet & Forget embodies the innovative and no-nonsense traits Kiwis are known for. We believe in creating smart, simple solutions that just work.

Our flagship product, Wet & Forget Outdoor Mould, Lichen, and Algae Remover, has earned its reputation for tackling tough stains and grime on surfaces like patios, driveways, and roofs.

All our products are designed with one goal in mind: simplicity. With Wet & Forget, there’s no scrubbing, no rinsing—just spray and leave it to do the work for you.