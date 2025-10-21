Essity Kicks Off Season with Flint Town FC Sponsorship Renewal

One of Flintshire’s largest and longest-standing employers has reinforced its deep-rooted commitment to the local community by renewing sponsorship of Flint Town FC for the 2025/26 football season.

Essity ’s Oakenholt paper mill, which has a 150-year heritage and produces high-quality paper for the global hygiene and health company’s popular brands like Cushelle, Tork, and Plenty, has pledged its support for another season at the Essity Stadium. The front-of-shirt sponsorship will be used to support the club’s growing ambitions on and off the pitch.

As part of the partnership, Essity has also enhanced facilities at the ground and clubhouse by refitting washrooms, changing rooms and kitchen areas with its premium Tork hand towel and soap dispensers – supporting better hygiene standards for players, staff, and visitors.

The mill has long been a cornerstone of the local community, and this renewed local investment highlights Essity’s continued commitment to the people of Flintshire, both as an employer and in sustaining a positive future for the football club.

Lee Jones, mill manager at Essity’s Oakenholt facility, said:

“The Essity team is proud of its long history in Oakenholt, and we see this partnership as a way of giving something back to the community that has supported us for generations. Flint Town FC is at the heart of local life, and we’re proud to stand alongside the team for another season.”

Darryl Williams, Chairman at Flint Town FC, added:

“We’re very grateful to be continuing our partnership with Essity’s Oakenholt mill. Their backing makes a real difference to Flint Town FC both on and off the pitch, helping us to inspire the next generation of players and maintain the club as a source of great pride for Flintshire.”

Essity continues to play a vital role in Flintshire’s local economy and community life, creating jobs, producing essential products for households, and backing local grassroots initiatives.

Find out more about Essity at the website: www.essity.com/company/essity-in-the-world/uk-roi/manufacturing-sites-in-uk-roi/

Feature image: Kenny the Koala, Cushelle’s Mascot, pictured with Flint Town FC team members Jake Phillips, Isaac Lee, Harry Owen, Jack Flint, Ben Hughes, George Maire, Jack Thorn, Lee Jones and Darryl Williams