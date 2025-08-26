Longest-named Football Team Hosts Bank Holiday Bonanza

Llanfairpwll, 26 August 2025 – The Welsh team with the ‘biggest’ name in world football made it a bank holiday to remember for supporters, kicking off their home campaign with a community celebration to mark its new partnership with Mastercard.

CPD Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch FC, which has 63 letters and an average attendance of 15 supporters, welcomed about 300 fans to its Maes Eilian ground on Monday to toast the three-year sponsorship deal and reveal its striking new home kit.

The event, held at Llanfairpwll’s game against rivals Llangoed, saw supporters enjoy merchandise and pies from the Mastercard Click to Pay van and see the home debut of the kit, designed and made in nearby Bangor.

The North Wales Coast West Division One side, in the fifth tier of Welsh football, is gunning for promotion this season as it aims to improve on last season’s third-placed finish. As crowds gathered in the bank holiday sunshine there was a show of support for Llanfairpwll midfielder Tom Wilkes, whose injury saw last week’s game cancelled.

Since the sponsorship was announced earlier this month, the new kit has become a huge hit online, with requests to buy shirts coming from as far away as Peru, China, and the USA. The club has also seen a surge of interest on social media, with Facebook views up 139% and a 260% rise in Instagram followers.

Mastercard’s sponsorship of the club strengthens its connection with the Llanfairpwll community, which was chosen earlier this year to pioneer Mastercard Click to Pay, a technology that removes the need to manually enter personal information during online checkouts. At the event, visitors were shown the one-click payment solution and given the opportunity to sign up for themselves at the pie van, with three-quarters of fans engaging through QR codes.

Samantha Jones-Smith, Chairman of CPD Llanfairpwll FC, comments:

“It was incredible to see a huge crowd at Maes Eilian today as the fans coming out in force as we begin this new chapter in our club’s history. The energy and support were unbelievable, and it shows the momentum we’re building on and off the pitch. We’re aiming high this season and with this deal and our new kits we’ll be a force to be reckoned with home and away. Watch out Wrexham, we’re coming for you!”

Simon Forbes, Division President, UK and Ireland, Mastercard, comments:

“This partnership is a powerful example of how local clubs can create global stories. From North Wales to Peru, Llanfairpwll is capturing the world’s imagination and we’re proud to play a part in their push for success and, building on our existing partnership, help drive the future of online payments in communities across Europe.”

Despite a 4-1 defeat, Llanfairpwll fans left the ground in high spirits and will be hoping to bounce back as they travel to Caernarfon Borough on Saturday.

Click to Pay, a faster, simpler and more secure way to buy online, is designed to tackle consumers’ biggest payment irritations, including the time it takes to checkout online and security concerns, such as having to share card numbers and personal details with retailers. The technology, which is rolling out across the continent, is part of Mastercard’s plan to end manual card entry by 2030. To find out more about Click to Pay visit Mastercard Click to Pay | Secure Online Payments.