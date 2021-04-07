EKO X Cube Recycling Bin 20+20L

I’m really not sure what else you could possibly need in a recycling bin, for me this has everything as it combines style, hygiene and convenience. With its anti-bacterial coating, germ resistant removable inner buckets, deodorizer compartment it even has a silicone seal to ensure odours are contained. Its sleek design will fit flat against a wall or alongside a kitchen unit, saving you space.

But allow me to go into more detail for you. The bin has a 40L capacity (20+20L) bin with two removable, colour coded inner buckets to make bag changes and bin cleaning easy and has a soft close lid. There’s also a movable frame that lifts up to keep the lid open and make everything much easier. It’s also super hygienic and has been made of a high quality fingerprint resistant, brushed (or powder coated) stainless steel to give a refined finish. Then a special antibacterial Nano coating has also been applied to help keep germs at bay. There is also the added benefit of a silicone seal to trap odours inside and a built in deodoriser compartment to help to keep your bin smelling fresh. Each of the two buckets has a bag holder function allowing bags to be kept secure and the bin rim to be kept looking neat and tidy with no messy overhang. Now if that is not enough, the durable pedal on the X Cube bin has been tested to last more than 100,000 times, wow – which certainly some tough testing! But just in case you need even more, the X Cube bin comes with a 10 year warranty too. There’s a great choice of colours too: stainless steel, cream, copper and titanium blue. Deodorizer compartment, to hold an EKO carbon odour filter or a perfume capsule are sold separately. For cleaning simply use a soft damp cloth and then finish off with clean dry cloth to wipe dry.

Dimensions: H65 x W43 x D33cm, with lid open 89.4cm.

RRP: £164.99.

Visit: www.ekohome.co.uk