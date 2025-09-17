Dr.PAWPAW Lipcare

Overnight Lip Mask (Boxed)

This 99% natural Overnight Lip Mask is an award-winning product that is packed full of Pawpaw (papaya), Aloe Vera and Olive Oil. You will find that this lovely lip mask will melt into your lips whilst you sleep giving you an intense lip mask treatment. Additional Natural Peptides work to both plump the lips and smooth any fine lines and you will see effective results from the first application and an increasing performance the more you continue to apply it each night. However it can also be used during the day to reveal fuller, smoother and more defined lips.

It is formulated with rich natural ingredients, including:

Pawpaw Fruit – rejuvenates, nourishes and hydrates

– rejuvenates, nourishes and hydrates Aloe Vera – full of antioxidants and soothing antibacterial properties

– full of antioxidants and soothing antibacterial properties Olive Oil – gently hydrates the skin without feeling greasy

– gently hydrates the skin without feeling greasy Castor Oil – helps maintain moisture and protect the skin

– helps maintain moisture and protect the skin Natural Peptides – smoothes and plumps

Suitable for all skin types, even if you have sensitive/atopic/ or eczema-prone skin. This lip mask is also Dermatologist, Paediatrician & PETA Approved and is vegan and cruelty-free.

You can also use on your lips, cuticles and dry patches to nourish and hydrate.

Just apply the desired amount directly to your lips before bed to give you an intense overnight lip mask treatment. For targeted fine line treatment you can apply to your forehead, around the eyes and around the lips to smooth and define.

Nude Pout Tinted Lip Oil (Boxed)

A product where you’ll find lip care meets lip tint, it is beautiful. This is 98% natural, a based tinted lip oil in Nude Pout.

It is packed full of Dr PAWPAW’s hero ingredients. The PAWPAW fruit (papaya) is loved for its deeply nourishing benefits, Aloe Vera is there to help soothe and comfort your pout with Castor Oil and Olive Oil chosen for their next-level moisturising powers.

You’ll be able to get ready for a glossy, high-shine finish that you’ll love whilst giving your lips the deep nourishment they need. This has a lovely formula that has a brilliantly buildable formula. You can create multiple looks from a soft natural glow to a more vibrant, bold colour with a glossy, high-shine finish that you love and can deliver precisely to your lips thanks to Dr.PAWPAW’s new wand applicator.

Swipe onto your lips and build to apply more colour if needed.

Lip & Eye Balm (Boxed)

Experience all-day hydration with this innovative vegan balm for lips and the delicate skin around your eyes. This is a multipurpose balm at its best. It is created with a unique blend of natural PAWPAW and two Hyaluronic Acids, making this a hydrating and nourishing balm like no other for instant and long-lasting results. The formula effortlessly sinks into the skin while delivering intense moisture, leaving the area noticeably brighter. Just apply a small amount directly to your lips and eye area.

All of DR PAWPAW products are vegan and cruelty-free.