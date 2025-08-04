Double Celebration for Llanfyllin Show President Trebor

Trebor Jones has a double celebration in 2025 – he has worked for the same business for 50 years and been elected president of Llanfyllin Show, which is being held on Saturday (August 9).

Trebor, 66, joined Gareth Lewis’ agricultural engineering and machinery business on the outskirts of Llanfyllin in May, 1975 and went on to buy the business, now known as Trebor Jones & Son, with his wife, Carol, in 2003.

In addition to running the successful business, which is the regional dealership for Zetor tractors and sells and repairs farm and garden equipment, Trebor and Carol own a sheep farm at Hafod, Llanfyllin. The farm has been in the Jones family for three generations.

The couple are loyal supporters of Llanfyllin Show, as are their sons, Iwan and Gareth. Iwan is a partner in HIJ Electrical, the show’s main sponsor this year and Gareth is a partner in GNJ Steel Framed Buildings, main sponsor last year. Both businesses are based in Llanfyllin.

Packed with family entertainment, the show runs from 9am until 9pm with a late bar on Saturday. Known as “the friendly show”, it’s held on land owned by Christopher and Laura Acton, owners of Bodfach Hall and Janet Jones, Parc.

Trebor held a successful president’s lunch in a marquee on the show field on Sunday.

“It’s a great honour to be asked to be president of Llanfyllin Show,” he said. “I don’t think I have ever missed a show because, since I started working, the business has always had a stand there. “Manning the stand has meant that I have never had a chance to see the whole show myself. This year, I don’t have a stand, so I’m looking forward to finally seeing everything! “The show is a brilliant social event where you meet old school friends and people who you sometimes haven’t seen for years. “There is such a strong community spirit in Llanfyllin with a hard-working show committee and a small army of volunteers who help set up and clear up after the event.”

He’s particularly looking forward to seeing the sheep section and display of vintage tractors and farm machinery.

Record entries have been received in some sections of the show, which showcases all that’s great about the countryside and the community.

Entries to most sections closed last Thursday, for horse section and dog show competitors will be accepted on the day.

The entertainment programme includes Welsh Border Vaulters, a horse and hounds display, a vintage machinery parade, Penybontfawr Male Voice Choir, Porthywaen Silver Band, Rosies Mini Pony Show and a Village Green with lots of free activities for children of all ages.

Other highlights are sheep shearing competitions, including the Four Valleys Speed Shear and Sheepdog trials on Friday and Saturday, including a new class for overseas competitors.

The horse section, which includes show jumping in the main ring, is expected to attract more than 250 entries, trade stands are likely to exceed 60, while there will be a shopping arcade with range of stands.

The sheep section introduces a new Blue Faced Leicester Progeny Show, including a young handlers class and other popular sections include cookery and crafts, horticulture and floral art.

Feature image: Llanfyllin Show president Trebor Jones and his wife, Carol.