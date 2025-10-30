Cowbridge Farmers Market in the Spotlight

It is understood that the first Farmers Market in the UK was started in Bath in 1997 and it was not many years later that the first recorded Farmers Market in Wales was started, the then Vale of Glamorgan which started in 2000. Now better known as Cowbridge Farmers Market, from its single location, it still innovates motivates and thrives.

Cowbridge Farmers Market is now run by a committee, but praise must go to Myfanwy Edwards who joining the market from its second outing soon became its secretary and remains very much in the mix of committee members that get things done. The present chairman is Janine Gray who is a consummate professional with her business Daisy Graze, but also has a full time job as well.