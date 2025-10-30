Cowbridge Farmers Market in the Spotlight

It is understood that the first Farmers Market in the UK was started in Bath in 1997 and it was not many years later that the first recorded Farmers Market in Wales was started, the then Vale of Glamorgan which started in 2000. Now better known as Cowbridge Farmers Market, from its single location, it still innovates motivates and thrives.
Cowbridge Farmers Market is now run by a committee, but praise must go to Myfanwy Edwards who joining the market from its second outing soon became its secretary and remains very much in the mix of committee members that get things done. The present chairman is Janine Gray who is a consummate professional with her business Daisy Graze, but also has a full time job as well.
Myfanwy, her husband and family run a farm with Richard as a regular at the market selling his beef and lamb from Pwllywrach Farm, Myfanwy has an occasional stand with her special occasion cakes.
The Edwards family would be typical of stallholders in the early years of farmers markets. But the markets have evolved over the years allowing the like of Janine and Daisy Graze to sell her produce despite not being a farmer.
But to survive and thrive farmers markets, or if you prefer local produce markets, have to evolve and cooperate with others and amongst themselves.
To firstly demonstrate the cooperation between traders. Myfanwy has plum trees on their farm. Daisy Graze is a jam and preserve maker so as Janine posted on Facebook:
After sending Gethin up a tree at Myfanwy’s again this year. I will have delicious Hilton House Victoria Plum Jam and Plum Chutney this week. @cowbridgefarmersmarket
Cooperation comes in various forms and it is gratifying to see that the stall holders themselves help to promote the market as shown by Ty Siriol Welsh Pork.
Need a Pork fix?? This is where you can find us tomorrow:
Suzy will be at Uplands Market 9am-1pm
Martyn will be at Cowbridge Farmers’ Market 9am-1pm
Two fabulous markets FULL of fresh, local, ethical produce. Doesn’t get any better!
See you there! Suz 🐷💕
As to evolution recently Cowbridge Farmer Market had a new stallholder join them Justin from Holly & Son Sharpening Services. No not a producer no not a farmer but!!
Those that use markets tend to be home cooks and what do cooks need – sharp knives.
Justin who not only sharpens knives but scissors too, brings to the market the ethos of mending / repairing / maintaining. For those kitchens that have old knives / scissors made from better steel than we get with new products Justin can give those precious possessions a new lease of life and is at the market every other week.
One could argue that this is in part taking the modern farmers market back to markets of the late 19th century and early 20th century when knife sharpeners would be a regular at all such markets.
Farmers / Local Produce Markets are not like supermarkets with bricks and mortar but are pop up markets. It is therefore vital that the public know when and where to visit and will the market have a full range of stalls? Cowbridge does this by operating every Saturday at the same venue Arthur John’s Car Park just behind the High Street.
But they also encourage loyalty with their Loyalty Cards. With customers getting a card stamped for every purchase from the market and with ten purchases being entered into a quarterly draw for a market hamper, and what a delightful hamper.
In addition to the loyalty card there is a weekly newsletter telling all on the mailing list news about the markets but also a list of producers that week. This communication is just brilliant, no turning up at the market to discover for one reason or another your favourite stall is not in attendance, but also giving you advanced notice of a new stall holder and the chance to try something new.
The attitude though of the market as a whole can is demonstrated admirably with a preface to a newsletter of earlier this year…
One thing
Each week I think what to write in my email, and it occurred to me that the thing I don’t say very often is ‘Thank You’.
Firstly, thank you to all our amazing producers who work so hard producing the fabulous produce each week and then stand in the market each Saturday regardless of the weather. Without you all we would not have a market and we do appreciate you all.
Thank you to all our amazing customers, some of you have been with us since the very start, and many of you we regard as friends as much as customers. We really appreciate your loyalty and your continued support.
An extra special thank you to Lesley-Anne and Ewan from Morgan Peterson Financial Advisors, who are very loyal market customers and are also kindly sponsoring the Farmers Market Food Court at the Vale of Glamorgan Agricultural Show on 13th August. I do hope we will see lots of you at the Show this year.
Look forward to seeing you Saturday.
Myfanwy
P.S. Seafood Deli apologise for missing a few markets but have assured me they will be with us on Saturday.
Vale Farmers Market, now Cowbridge Farmers Market, is held every Saturday, 9am-1pm at Arthur John’s Car Park, High Street, Cowbridge, Cardiff CF71 7YG.
For a not exhaustive but comprehensive list of farmers/ local produce markets across Wales visit: www.welshcountry.co.uk/farmers-markets-in-wales/