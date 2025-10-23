Rise of the Community Bus – 1 Year of Service and Going Strong!

How Funding & Ambition Transformed Lives

The Grant That Got Us Moving

In August 2023, Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport (LWCT) was awarded £37,639 from the Social Value Forum (SVF) Development Fund for 2023–2025. This was a breakthrough moment for us, after an earlier unsuccessful bid. This funding enabled us to launch our Community Bus, a twice-weekly door-to-door service that’s now a vital part of life for many in our service area.

What Is the Social Value Forum?

It’s a regional initiative designed to support not-for-profit organisations in delivering preventative care and wellbeing services. Coordinated by the Powys Regional Partnership Board, Powys Social Value Forum, and PAVO (Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations), the fund prioritises projects that:

Address the cost of living

Improve transport to wellbeing

Support independent living

Reduce loneliness and isolation

How We Made Our Application

Our General Manager, Laura Burns, led the bid, submitting the final paperwork on 21 July 2023, before she got a well deserved holiday. The process included a tough questionnaire and the submission of essential governance documents, with all directors playing a role in ensuring our company policies were fit for purpose.

What the Funding Delivered

The Community Bus launched in December 2023 and runs every Tuesday and Thursday, serving Llanwrtyd Wells, Llangammarch Wells, Beulah, Builth Wells, and Llandrindod Wells and other rural communities.

Key features of the service include:

Affordable fares — £2 contribution per return journey

— £2 contribution per return journey Flexible routing — based on passenger needs

— based on passenger needs Bus Buddy — for extra support

Real Impact

By March 2025, the service had:

Carried 970 passengers

Logged 209 volunteer hours

Registered 35 regular users

Feedback has been enormously positive:

“No more groundhog day” “I can’t wait for the bus to pull up on a Tuesday and Thursday” “Fantastic door-to-door service” “They are so helpful” “The bus has made me more independent” “It has brought me new friends and given me something to look forward to”

Watch The Journey

Laura, along with Driver Lynne and Bus Buddy Janine, and some regular passengers, have prepared a video presentation showcasing the service’s impact. You can watch it here:

The success of our funding application brought about a community bus revolution!

The grant didn’t just launch a new service, an amazing sense of community spirit was developed. What began with much planning and a compelling vision has evolved into a reliable, well-loved twice-weekly service that promotes independence, eases isolation, and brings community members together.

As we continue to measure the impact of the Community Bus, one thing is clear: when funding meets local ambition, real change happens. We’re proud to be part of that change, and grateful to every passenger, and staff member, who’s helped make it possible.

Why It Matters

This project contributes directly to the Powys Health and Care Strategy, helping residents:

Access fresh food and local shops

Break cycles of isolation

Connect with others

Live independently for longer

What happens when the funding ends?

Looking ahead, we applied to The National Lottery Community Fund to help secure the future of the Community Bus with a grant of £100,000 to enable us to purchase a dedicated mini-bus of our own. This will also contribute to the running costs for a further 12 months. Continued funding should allow us to expand the service, reach more residents, and build on the success we’ve already seen.

Updates on our funding journey, and development of the service, will be shared right here on this website.

To join the journey, call 01982 552727 or submit your request on-line. Whether you want to shop, socialise, or simply enjoy some time out of the house, our Community Bus is here for you.