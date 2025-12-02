Moisture Seal Nourishing Shampoo

Charles Worthington is known for creating his Plex-Repair™ system that helps strengthen the core of your hair and envelops each strand to help reduce breakage and deliver stronger, healthier looking hair and let’s face it, this is what we are all looking for. This shampoo offers your hair the ultimate hydration along with long lasting nourishment for dry, damaged and thirsty hair. It is a powerful encapsulated blend of argan, Abyssinian, coconut, tsubaki and macadamia oils that penetrate deep into your hair shaft and will leave your hair feeling 5x softer, 3x smoother and silkier than ever before when use in conjunction with the Charles Worthington Moisture Seal Conditioner and Hair Healer Leave In Conditioner.

So if your hair is dry, damaged do give this shampoo a try. It is safe for colour-treated hair, it’s created with Natural Ingredients, there’s no animal testing and it is Paraben free and vegan.

To use just massage gently into wet hair, lather and rinse thoroughly.

This would make a great stocking filler.

Hazards and Cautions: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse well with warm, clean water.

Moisture Seal Nourishing Conditioner

After shampooing use this lovely, powerful conditioner that is an encapsulated blend of argan, Abyssinian, coconut, tsubaki and macadamia oils that penetrate deep into your hair shaft and will leave your hair feeling 5x softer, 3x smoother and silkier than ever before*.

*When used in conjunction with Charles Worthington Moisture Seal Shampoo and Hair Healer Leave In Conditioner.



Charles Worthington’s Plex-Repair™ system helps strengthen the core of the hair and envelops each strand to help reduce breakage and deliver stronger, healthier looking hair.

This is a great way to be able to love your hair as it feels and looks healthy. It gives the ultimate hydration and long lasting nourishment if your hair is dry, damaged and thirsty. Made with

natural ingredients it is safe for colour-treated hair. There’s no animal testing, plus it is paraben free and vegan friendly.

To use, just smooth through wet hair and then rinse thoroughly.

This would again make a great stocking filler.

Moisture Seal Hair Healer Leave-In Conditioner

This conditioner is a super deeply replenishing encapsulated blend of argan, Abyssinian, coconut, tsubaki and macadamia oils that will penetrate deep into your hair shaft to help repair damage, strengthen and also restore softness and shine to your hair.

With anti-frizz and humidity prevention, this heat protecting leave in conditioner works as an invisible shield to protect hair and leave it 5x softer and 3x smoother*.

*When used in conjunction with Charles Worthington Moisture Seal Shampoo and Conditioner. Love Your Healthy Hair

Double hair strength and reduce breakage by up to 85%*.

Ideal for dry and damaged hair and with its natural ingredients it is safe for colour-treated hair. There is no animal testing, it is paraben free, vegan friendly and 100% Recyclable.

To use, simply smooth through clean damp hair with your fingers or a comb, repeating until applied all over. Do not rinse off and then style as you wish. Alternatively, smooth onto dry hair, covering from root to tip. Leave on overnight and then rinse off in the morning.

Another super stocking filler.

Hazards and Cautions: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse well with warm, clean water.

Taken from their website:

Welcome to the home of healthy hair

Here at Charles Worthington, we are on a mission to make women around the world love their hair. Explore the secret to hassle-free healthy hair, our must-haves and our vegan-friendly products with newly added natural ingredients.

Over 25 years of professional haircare experience

Longing for beautifully healthy and strong hair? Here at Charles Worthington, we have an extensive range of professional haircare products and hair styling solutions tailored to nourish and protect hair, whatever your style. With over 25 years of experience it’s no wonder we’re helping women achieve their best hair yet.

PLEX TECHNOLOGY

Every Charles Worthington care product is now enriched with our Plex technology to strengthen hair from within and create your healthiest ever hair.