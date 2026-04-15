Carmarthen School of Art Students Exhibiting at Wonderwool Wales

Second year BA textiles students at Coleg Sir Gâr’s Carmarthen School of Art are presenting their work at Wonderwool Wales, where they will give an insight into their creative studies.

Their showcase includes a live demonstration of machine knitting as well as weaving on a table loom.

There will also be a collaborative weave project where the public are invited to weave on their community loom.

Students will be there all weekend to answer any questions about the textiles degree course at Carmarthen School of Art.

Wonderwool Wales is the largest wool, yarn, natural fibre, and textile festival in Wales and the UK.

Opening on April 25 until April 26 at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells, this year the event is celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Carmarthen School of Art BA textiles lecturer, Laura Thomas, said: