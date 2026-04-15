Carmarthen School of Art Students Exhibiting at Wonderwool Wales

Second year BA textiles students at Coleg Sir Gâr’s Carmarthen School of Art are presenting their work at Wonderwool Wales, where they will give an insight into their creative studies.
Their showcase includes a live demonstration of machine knitting as well as weaving on a table loom.
There will also be a collaborative weave project where the public are invited to weave on their community loom.
Students will be there all weekend to answer any questions about the textiles degree course at Carmarthen School of Art.
Wonderwool Wales is the largest wool, yarn, natural fibre, and textile festival in Wales and the UK.
Opening on April 25 until April 26 at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells, this year the event is celebrating their 20th anniversary.
Carmarthen School of Art BA textiles lecturer, Laura Thomas, said:
“We’re delighted to be showing once again at the renowned WonderWool event.
“This year, we’re spotlighting our second-year learners, who are managing the showcase as part of their professional skills module.
“Visitors will be treated to an array of creative textile designs, live demonstrations, and the opportunity to chat to our learners about being a BA textiles student at Carmarthen School of Art.”