Brighten Up Essentials Kit from Tata Harper

This is a clever kit and perfect for gifting. The set comprises of a 15ml Brightening Eye Gel, a 15ml Regenerating Cleanser and a 10ml Water-Lock Moisturiser. Three great products to increase your skin radiance with these iconic products that will illuminate your skin and bring out its inner glow. This super skincare trio cleanses, brightens and hydrates all thanks to an array of outstanding ingredients.

You can discover the Brightening Eye Gel which is infused with natural extracts including cucumber, oat and coffee to help reduce puffiness, soothe and revitalise your delicate eye area. To apply, just smooth around your entire eye area. Then try the Regenerating Cleanser that uses grapefruit oil that will add a zing to your complexion and pairs calendula flower extract which is known for its soothing properties. You’ll find it buffs your skin to give you a radiant glow. Just apply to dry skin and rinse off with warm water. Then finally there is the Water-Lock Moisturiser that has a combination of olive and orange peel oils that works to smooth your skin’s surface, combat dullness as it hydrates your skin and adds to a healthy glow. Apply all over your face and neck.

This brightening kit is best used as part of a daily routine to restore luminosity to your skin. If you are looking for cleansed, cared for and radiant skin this is the kit to try.