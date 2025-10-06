Bath Oil from Olverum

Olverum Bath Oil is an expertly balanced blend of ten sumptuous essential oils that work in harmony to relieve stress, ease aching muscles and restore lustre to any dull or dry skin. It is a true green wellness original and has established a reputation for over nine decades, yes nine decades, for both its luxuriously therapeutic qualities and its exotic, intoxicating fragrance. Of course the Olverum Bath Oil has a closely-guarded formula but does include soothing Siberian Fir Needle and calming May Chang that will help release tension in your body and mind, whilst also gently moisturising your skin and helping to promote a restorative sleep that can help boost a flagging immune system. I have tried many bath oils and had forgotten for some silly reason how beautiful and effective this one was. It was an indulgent aromatic ritual of relaxation which left my skin feeling so wonderfully silky soft, whilst my body felt revitalised and my spirit much more restored.

To use, just add to a warm bath with a temperature of around 370. Then agitate the surface of the water with your hand to disperse the oil throughout your bath water. If you are thinking that this is a pricey bath oil, then please do remember you only need a few drops, so it will last for ages and I am sure you’ll appreciate the results. The aroma it leaves in your bathroom is amazing, I would certainly recommended this beautiful oil.