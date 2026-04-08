Barry Dock RNLI Rescue Kitesurfer at Whitmore Bay

Barry Dock RNLI volunteer crew were tasked at 4.47pm on Tuesday (7 April 2026) after multiple 999 calls reported a kitesurfer in difficulty off Friars Point.

HM Coastguard requested the launch of the station’s D class inshore lifeboat (ILB) to a kitesurfer who had entered the water at Watchtower Bay and was being pulled along the coastline towards Jackson’s Bay, between Nell’s Point and Friars Point. On what was a warm, sunny day, the beach was busy and members of the public could see the casualty in the water signalling for help.

Several callers alerted HM Coastguard, enabling a rapid response. One of Barry Dock RNLI’s own volunteer crew, Jen, who was on the beach at the time, remained on the phone to the Coastguard, helping to pinpoint the exact location and provide real-time updates.

As the ILB made its way to the scene, the station’s all-weather lifeboat (ALB) was also tasked to assist.

Just as the ILB approached, the kitesurfer managed to self-rescue to Whitmore Bay. The volunteer crew made contact to check he was safe and well. In a turn of events that highlights the close-knit nature of the Barry community, ILB helm Chris White, recognised the kitesurfer as his best friend, Jon.

The crew of Kris, Ben and Chris, ensured Jon was safe before returning him by lifeboat to Watchtower Bay. Although uninjured, he was understandably tired after working hard to get himself back to shore.

Chris said:

“This was a great example of how quickly things can change on the water. The public did exactly the right thing by calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard as soon as they saw someone in difficulty, which meant we could get there quickly. It also shows how important it is to have the right kit and to stay with your equipment – that made a big difference in helping us locate Jon.”

Jon added:

“I’m really grateful to everyone who called it in and to the RNLI crew for coming out. It’s not the situation you want to find yourself in, but I was able to be in communication via my watch while I was in the water which really helped keep me calm as I knew help was coming. If the tide hadn’t turned, I’d have ended up off the Knap instead of in front of all those people on the beach who saw me and called the Coastguard. I’m relieved it all ended safely, even if I won’t hear the end of it from Chris for a while!”

Jon had been wearing the appropriate safety equipment and had a means of communication with him. When he was unable to initially get back onto his board, he did the right thing by holding onto it, using it as a large, visible float. This made it easier for those on the shore and the lifeboat crew to keep sight of him.

Barry Dock RNLI would like to thank everyone on the beach who raised the alarm.

Bill Kitchen, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Barry Dock RNLI, said:

“We’d like to say a big thank you to the members of the public who called 999 or 112 and asked for the Coastguard. Their quick actions meant help was on its way without delay. We’re also grateful to those who kept eyes on the casualty and provided updates. It really shows how looking out for one another can make all the difference.”

The call was a successful outcome for all involved, with the casualty taken back to Watchtower Bay safely before the ILB returned to the lifeboat station and prepared for the next shout.