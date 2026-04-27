Scrumptious Amount Raised for Wales Air Ambulance

Over £2,100 was raised for the Wales Air Ambulance charity at Barcud’s nine independent living schemes in Ceredigion and Powys last week as they held successful Coffee & Cake events.

Barcud recently launched a year of supporting the Wales Air Ambulance with a fundraising target of £5,000. This is Barcud’s first year of fundraising for a specific charity and at the annual colleague conference last winter the majority were in favour of supporting a charity, that, like Barcud, helped and supported those living rurally.

Coffee & Cake events were held in all of Barcud’s nine independent living schemes and offices. Maes Gogerddan in Aberystwyth had live music for residents to enjoy listening to while they enjoyed their coffee and cake. Bro Teifi in Cardigan had a tabletop sale and raffle to raise funds alongside coffee and cake. Tenants of Hafan Yr Efail in Llanon enjoyed tea with scones, jam and cream, a raffle and a bottle stall. Afallen Deg in Bow Street donated funds to the cause from their social club and Llys Pedr in Lampeter held a raffle as part of its coffee and cake event.

Sara Woodall, Barcud’s Director of Communities, said,

“We were so pleased that over £2,100 was raised during the recent Coffee and Cake events, which were fun and enjoyable for tenants and colleagues. A highlight of last week’s events had to be a visit from Wales Air Ambulance’s mascot, Biggles the Bear, to see the tenants at William Ainge Court in Welshpool. Biggles gave his seal of approval, saying the fairy cakes were especially tasty.”

With a widely-scattered population and diverse landscape, many in Wales live in isolated locations, far from a major or specialist hospital. In urban areas, traffic congestion and collisions can significantly delay treatment when in a road ambulance. For these reasons, there is a recognised need for Wales Air Ambulance’s four helicopters to be on active duty 365 days a year. The charity needs to raise £13 million every year to operate the service and it has to raise all the funds required for the day-to-day running of missions. Each mission costs around £3,545, and the teams have flown over 55,000 missions across Wales since 2001.

Any donations to support Barcud and help reach the fundraising target of £5,000 would be very gratefully received. Click here to donate online: cardiffhalf26.enthuse.com/pf/barcud